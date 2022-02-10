Gayle King Tests Positive for COVID, Appears on CBS Mornings from a Mobile Van

"I don't even know how to explain this," Gayle King said on CBS Mornings

CBS Mornings is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The show announced on Thursday that co-host Gayle King tested positive for the coronavirus. Correspondent Vladimir "Vlad" Duthiers, who had been filling in for co-host Nate Burleson, also received positive test results.

Despite the positive diagnosis, King, 67, still made an appearance on-air from inside a mobile van.

"I've been so freaking careful. I just couldn't believe it," she said during Thursday's broadcast. "... I had a positive PCR, a negative antigen. Then, we've since taken multiple [tests], they've all been negative. Everybody on my team is negative. I don't even know how to explain this."

Added King, "I just got off the phone with my doctor, she said Gayle you're fine just put on your mask and carry on. But it is very, very jarring, I have to say."

King was supposed to head to Los Angeles for vacation on Friday, which she said she's "still hoping to do."

King said she "came, ready to go to work" before learning of her positive PCR results earlier that morning, Deadline reported.

"I never expected to be sitting in a van. I came, ready to go to work," she said, according to the outlet. "There was an exposure. I have had a test, and now we are waiting for the results of my test. So rather than take a chance and hurt anyone else, or somebody else would be affected, I am down in my van."

Following the end of her namesake series, The Gayle King Show, the broadcast journalist joined CBS Mornings in 2012. Last month, she signed a new deal with CBS that will allow her to continue co-hosting the series.