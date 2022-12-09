Gayle King Calls Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's Situation 'Messy': 'You've Got Families Involved'

Gayle King is offering her thoughts on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's headline-making romance.

During an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the CBS Mornings anchor was asked her opinion about how "all hell has broken loose" on rival daytime show GMA3.

"Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about," King, 67, said, noting that she does not have schadenfreude over their situation.

The ABC co-hosts were temporarily pulled off the air on Dec. 5, just days after news of their affair broke on Nov. 30. Robach is married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue and Holmes has been married for 12 years to Marilee Fiebig Holmes.

"I mean, I look at the situation and I do say it's very interesting what's happening over there," King told host Andy Cohen.

"It's just gotten very messy and very sloppy. I do think that," she said. "You know, because in the beginning I actually thought — listen, good on Good Morning America, they're saying that they're not taking them off the air, two consenting adults. But then the more you read, it's just very messy."

"To me, it's a sad situation because you've got kids involved, you've got families involved and I keep thinking about that," King shared. "I'm very concerned about that."

Robach has two daughters, Ava and Annie, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Shue and his former spouse, Jennifer Hageney, share three sons: Nate, Aidan and Wyatt. Holmes and Fiebig have a daughter named Sabine and the anchor is also a dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.

The GMA3 co-anchors sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. The photos quickly caused an online frenzy as people questioned the status of their respective marriages.

A source previously told PEOPLE that both married couples split in August, leading to a romance between the longtime co-workers and friends. Another source added, "Amy was going through a heartache and T.J. was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

The second insider also said that Holmes and Robach "had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month."

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Noam Galai/Getty

Neither Robach nor Holmes have yet to officially comment on the drama themselves, and both quickly shut down their Instagrams after the news of their romance broke.

Though they first returned back to work to host GMA3, the network then "temporarily" pulled them off the air on Dec. 5.

ABC News President Kim Godwin shared news of the network's decision with staff that morning. "During the routine 9 a.m. editorial call, Kim Godwin said she wanted to address the internal and external distraction between two colleagues," a source told PEOPLE.

"This wasn't a special call and it happens every day and she took that time to address the situation to the staff," the source continued. "She said even though this isn't a violation of policy, she took time to think about it and wanted to work through what was best and for now, they've decided to take T.J. and Amy off the air while they figure things out. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will host GMA3 today, but it's likely to vary over the week."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday evenings on Bravo.