Gayle King Reveals She Plans to Ban Unvaccinated Family Members from Annual Thanksgiving Holiday

Gayle King is continuing to take COVID-19 seriously.

On Monday, King, 66, revealed during an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on CBS This Morning that any of her family members who do not receive the COVID-19 vaccine will not be welcome on their Thanksgiving vacation.

"I don't know how many more times you can say to people, 'Listen, it will save your life,' " she told the nation's top infectious diseases expert.

She continued, "I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I'm now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation. That's how strongly I'm taking what you're saying."

Dr. Fauci appeared on the morning show to discuss the importance of getting the vaccine and the new risks associated with the highly contagious Delta variant.

"We really to get more people vaccinated because that's the solution," he told King. "This virus will, in fact, be protected against, with the vaccine."

King has previously been vocal about the coronavirus vaccine, encouraging viewers to receive it if they are able to. In May, she spoke on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about the sense of freedom she feels now that she received her COVID-19 vaccine.

"I was so afraid to leave the house, you're right," she recalled of the past year during quarantine. "We were broadcasting from here, so I'd literally go from my bedroom to the TV room to the kitchen to the bedroom to the TV room. For excitement I'd go stand in the living room and wave at the birds! 'Hi, birds! Hi!' I was so afraid."

"But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated. ... I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."

King later added, "Here's the thing: I'm tired of being scared. Honestly. I've been so afraid, hunkered down here at home. I'm tired of being scared."