Gayle King Praises Delta Flight Attendant Who Found Her Wallet: 'Angels Exist & Her Name Is Zina'

Angels do exist!

CBS newscaster Gayle King proved that not every airline interaction has to be a bad one when her Delta flight attendant helped her find her missing wallet this week amid a hectic travel schedule.

The flight attendant, named Zina, reached out to King, 64, via direct message on Instagram after finding her lost wallet on the plane. King’s assistant, Joséph Zambrano, had the idea to check her messages on the app after she exhausted all other possibilities — and it worked.

“Yes angels exist & her name is ZINA & she works for @delta,” King wrote in the caption under a screenshot of Zina’s message to her.

“I lost my wallet & had checked all cars, cvs aisles & work .. it was my asst @jznotthatjayz idea to check DM Instagram (which i never do) THERE IT WAS!” she continued, before pointing out the irony that she had been traveling to report on a story about Instagram.

“As Joseph pointed out he’s a genius,” she said. “thank you zina (and Joseph) ! Isn’t it ironic I was doing a story on Instagram & Instagram helped reunite me and my wallet! Whew!”

In the comment section, Oprah Magazine‘s Instagram account wrote, “Zina is the Oprah Magazine hero of the week 🏆.”

King had been in San Francisco to interview none other that Instagram’s chief, Adam Mosseri.

Just a day before King shared Zina’s message, she had posted a selfie from the airport in front of the Delta terminal.

“Leaving San Fran last night on the red eye.. here’s the question will I make the show today at 7 am swipe left to see where I am right now …in a car … blocks away in rainy weather in ny YOWZA!!! Fingers eyes legs crossed,” she wrote about her travels.

King thankfully did make the show in time and has since shared her interview with Mosseri, 36, whom she grilled about Instagram’s privacy.

“Can you help me understand how I can be having a private conversation with someone about something I’m interested in seeing or buying … and an advertisement for that will pop up on my Instagram feed?” King asked the tech executive about the Facebook-owned photo sharing app. “I haven’t searched for it, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. I swear I think you guys are listening. I know you’re gonna say you’re not.”

King was right: Mosseri said that incidences like the one she described happen out of “dumb luck.”

“There are two ways that can happen. One is dumb luck, which can happen,” he said. “The second is you might be talking about something because it’s top of mind because you’ve been interacting with that type of content more recently.”

“So maybe you’re really into food and restaurants,” Mosseri continued. “You saw a restaurant on Facebook or Instagram and you really like the thing. It’s top of mind, maybe it’s subconscious and then it bubbles up later. I think this kind of thing happens often in a way that’s really subtle.”

Mosseri insisted that Instagram doesn’t check users’ messages or listen in on conversations, but admitted that he understood not everyone might believe him.

“But we don’t look at your messages, we don’t listen in on your microphone. Doing so would be super problematic for a lot of different reasons,” he said. “But I recognize you’re not going to really believe me.”