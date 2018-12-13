Gayle King Says She and Oprah Don't Exchange Christmas Gifts: 'We Don't Really Need Anything'

Oprah Winfrey may put out her list of her “Favorite Things” each Christmas, but she’s not gifting any of them to Gayle King.

On Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, King, 63, revealed that she and Oprah — who have been best friends for over 40 years — don’t give each other Christmas presents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It’s a directive that Winfrey, 64, put in place herself.

“She has a rule, we don’t exchange gifts because both of us feel we don’t really need anything,” King said. “We just like hanging out together.”

RELATED: Oprah Reveals Her Favorite Things of 2018—Shop 107 Picks from Biggest List Ever!

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Ida Mae Astute/Getty

RELATED: 10 Throwback Photos of Oprah & Gayle — and the Friendship Lessons They’ve Taught Us

King will be spending a lot of time with Winfrey this January.

As announced in June, the duo are planning on setting sail with more than 2,600 of their closest pals for a three-day “Girls’ Getaway” cruise aboard Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam ship.

Their journey, which has a theme of “the power of friendship” and is meant to “honor and pay tribute to the special bond between women,” runs round-trip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and makes a stop in the Bahamas’ Half Moon Cay.

Activities range from three live “Conversations with Oprah” to meditations and style sessions.

It sets sail on January 30, 2019, making it the perfect present for guest of honor (and “godmother” of the vessel) Winfrey, whose 65th birthday is one day before.

“Bring your best friend with you, whoever that is — your mom, your aunt…your bestie from elementary school,” Winfrey said while announcing the vacation. “Bring your Gayle!”

RELATED: We All Get a Cruise! Oprah Winfrey and BFF Gayle King Announce Plans for a ‘Girls’ Getaway’

For those who are giving gifts, Oprah’s Favorite Things list is here to help.

The 2018 list, unveiled in O, The Oprah Magazine, highlights 107 of the media mogul’s favorite items on the market and marks the largest list in the 22-year history of the franchise. Winfrey‘s choices range from gifts for foodies to tech-lovers and the best finds in home, fashion and beauty.

“I love discovering delectable, cozy, innovative new gifts and revisiting some of my past favorites to find the perfect present for each of the special people in my life, and then sharing these great finds with all of you!” Winfrey said.

Some of Winfrey’s favorites include the Family PJ’s and Jumpsuits from Burts Bees Baby (above), an Amazon Echo Spot, a grow-your-own Christmas tree, a Chicago Metallic pan that can bake three kinds of lasagna at once, and a TrūMedic IS-4000 InstaShiatsu+ foot massager with heat.

“When I tried this foot massager, I swear fireworks lit the sky, waves pounded against the shore, and a choir of angels sang,” Winfrey wrote. “This is some powerful pampering.”

Only one type of item isn’t King-approve. “I wouldn’t want pajamas ’cause I don’t wear them,” she admitted on WWHL.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays-Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.