Gayle King Says She's 'Not Even Thinking' About Retiring at Age 68: 'I'm Looking for More Work'

While receiving a Journalist Icon Award over the weekend, King shared that she's not slowing down any time soon

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 1, 2023 07:04 PM
Gayle King from CBS News' 2022 Election Headquarters in Times Square for the 2022 Midterms.
Gayle King. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty

Gayle King is keeping her mind open to new opportunities.

While being honored with the Journalist Icon Award at TheGrio's Washington D.C. Gala on Saturday, the broadcast journalist, 68, shared that she has no plans to retire any time soon.

"I stand before you at 68-years-old," King said, per Page Six. "Walter Cronkite had to retire from CBS at 65… He didn't have a choice."

"I'm not even kind of thinking about retiring," she continued. "Not even kind of! I'm looking for more work."

Gayle King attends as Byron Allen and theGrio celebrate Gayle King at their Washington D.C. Gala after The White House Correspondents Dinner at National Museum Of African American History & Culture on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Gayle King. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

King is currently staying busy as a longtime anchor on CBS Mornings alongside Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson.

This fall, King will co-hosting a new primetime show on CNN with Charles Barkley, King Charles. The show will be a weekly one-hour program that is all about having "a good conversation without tearing other people down," as King explained to Variety in April.

"I wasn't looking for another job," quipped King, who also hosts Gayle King in the House on Sirius XM.

Network CEO Chris Licht also celebrated the news at the time, calling the announcement "thrilling" in a memo to staff.

"This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities," Licht said in the memo. "We are excited that they are both able to join us in addition to their current respective roles, with Gayle continuing to anchor CBS Mornings."

He added, "King Charles exemplifies the one-team, one-company mentality, with Charles playing double duty at CNN and in his role at WBD Sports."

RELATED VIDEO: Gayle King Reveals How She Inspired Oprah's 'You Get a Car' Giveaway

Earlier this year, King celebrated her 11th anniversary at CBS Mornings by wearing the same yellow-and-white colorblocked dress she wore for her very first episode, and has worn every year since on Jan. 9 to mark the special day.

"Here's to another 11 I hope, I hope," she said at the time. "Do I hope another 11? I hope for another 11, I wanna be here."

CBS Mornings airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET, and King Charles is set to premiere this fall on CNN.

