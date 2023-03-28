Gayle King Insisted She Was Not Leaving CBS in Recent Interview Before Reported Deal with CNN

Gayle King doesn't have any immediate plans to leave her longtime role at CBS.

King, 68, recently opened up about her future at CBS while discussing the possibility of heading to CNN at the 2023 Adweek Convergent TV Summit in New York.

"I'm very close to [CNN head] Chris Licht. I like him very much, but on that question, 'Me no speak English,'" she said, per an Adweek story published on March 22. "Let's just say I have two years left on my contract with CBS, and I have no intention of leaving CBS."

Her comments come ahead of The Wall Street Journal's report on Monday that CNN is currently "finalizing a deal" for King "host a weekly primetime show." According to the outlet, NBA legend Charles Barkley is "also in conversation" with the network about appearing on the series.

CNN and CBS have both declined PEOPLE's request for comment on the matter.

However, Barkley, 60, previously confirmed reports about that he has been in talks with CNN to do a show with King.

"They are trying to pair Gayle King and me," Barkley told The New York Post. "We don't have anything set in stone. I'm only considering it because of my respect for Gayle."

Gayle King. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

King joined CBS in 2011 following the end of The Gayle King Show. She serves as an anchor on CBS This Morning alongside Tony Dokoupil and Anthony Mason.

While maintaining her job at CBS, King also gigs at Sirius XM and Oprah Daily.

King celebrated 10 years in her CBS role in January 2022. To honor the occasion, she wore the same yellow dress she has continued to wear with each anniversary.

"I've aged a little bit, but I always wear this dress every anniversary," King said at the time. "And what's funny, James, our wardrobe stylist, said, 'I don't mean to be disrespectful or insensitive, but are you sure you can still get in that dress?' I said, 'I'm gonna try, James. I'm gonna try. I can't breathe, but I'm in the dress.' "

"I'm just so excited that it's my 10th anniversary, that I'm still here!" she added.

CBS This Morning airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET.