Gayle King Insisted She Was Not Leaving CBS in Recent Interview Before Reported Deal with CNN

King recently said she has "two years left on my contract" with CBS News, which she joined in 2011

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on March 28, 2023 12:53 PM
NEW YORK - MAY 24: Enrique Acevedo Guests Hosts on CBS This Morning along side Co-Hosts Gayle King and Anthony Mason while Tony Dokoupil is on Parental leave. (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)
Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty

Gayle King doesn't have any immediate plans to leave her longtime role at CBS.

King, 68, recently opened up about her future at CBS while discussing the possibility of heading to CNN at the 2023 Adweek Convergent TV Summit in New York.

"I'm very close to [CNN head] Chris Licht. I like him very much, but on that question, 'Me no speak English,'" she said, per an Adweek story published on March 22. "Let's just say I have two years left on my contract with CBS, and I have no intention of leaving CBS."

Her comments come ahead of The Wall Street Journal's report on Monday that CNN is currently "finalizing a deal" for King "host a weekly primetime show." According to the outlet, NBA legend Charles Barkley is "also in conversation" with the network about appearing on the series.

CNN and CBS have both declined PEOPLE's request for comment on the matter.

However, Barkley, 60, previously confirmed reports about that he has been in talks with CNN to do a show with King.

"They are trying to pair Gayle King and me," Barkley told The New York Post. "We don't have anything set in stone. I'm only considering it because of my respect for Gayle."

Gayle King
Gayle King. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

King joined CBS in 2011 following the end of The Gayle King Show. She serves as an anchor on CBS This Morning alongside Tony Dokoupil and Anthony Mason.

While maintaining her job at CBS, King also gigs at Sirius XM and Oprah Daily.

King celebrated 10 years in her CBS role in January 2022. To honor the occasion, she wore the same yellow dress she has continued to wear with each anniversary.

"I've aged a little bit, but I always wear this dress every anniversary," King said at the time. "And what's funny, James, our wardrobe stylist, said, 'I don't mean to be disrespectful or insensitive, but are you sure you can still get in that dress?' I said, 'I'm gonna try, James. I'm gonna try. I can't breathe, but I'm in the dress.' "

"I'm just so excited that it's my 10th anniversary, that I'm still here!" she added.

CBS This Morning airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET.

