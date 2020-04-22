Image zoom Michael Loccisano/Getty

Gayle King is in the house — and ready to get candid with Americans as they continue to navigate life amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the CBS This Morning co-host and editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine will host a live weekly show, Gayle King in the House, on SiriusXM.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beginning the show’s limited six-episode run on Thursday, King, 65, will take calls and speak directly with listeners from across the U.S. who are affected by lockdowns and social distancing measures in the wake of COVID-19.

RELATED: Where Chris Cuomo, Hoda Kotb & Other News Anchors Are Broadcasting from During the Coronavirus Pandemic

King will connect with audiences about a number of topics, including navigating homeschooling, mental health, managing children’s emotional stress and the loneliness experienced by many, as well as share positive stories of people who are volunteering.

“These are such surreal times. I look forward to hearing how everybody’s feeling and thinking … how do we navigate the uncertainty of this moment?” King said in a statement. “As unsettling as this is, I believe we’ll make it through. While it’s crucial to be socially distant it’s just as important for us to be emotionally connected and engaged with each other. There’s so much to discuss on this SiriusXM show. I can’t wait until Thursday. Call me!”

The call-in number to reach King’s show is 888-94-STARS/888-947-8277.

RELATED: The Cardiologist and Mom of 3 Working 24-Hr. Coronavirus Shifts — ‘Sometimes I Think, Am I Doing the Right Thing?’

Said SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein, “Gayle connects with her audience in a manner few can.”

“It speaks volumes about her intelligence and warmth that people trust her to speak about their personal struggles and triumphs, and I’m especially thrilled that our listeners will have the opportunity to hear from Gayle in these troubling times,” he continued.

Gayle King in the House will air on Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109, with replays throughout the week.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.