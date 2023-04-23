Gayle King and Charles Barkley to Host Weekly CNN Show 'King Charles'

The duo confirmed the news on Saturday, with King vowing to host a show that offers "a good conversation without tearing other people down"

By
Published on April 23, 2023 03:59 PM
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: TV personality Gayle King (L) and former NBA player/tv personality Charles Barkley attends the 2017 NBA Awards Live on TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York, New York. 27111_002 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for TNT

Gayle King and Charles Barkley are teaming up for a new weekly primetime show for CNN: King Charles.

The one-hour program was confirmed over the weekend, network CEO Chris Licht calling the announcement "thrilling" in a memo to staff when noting that King Charles would launch this fall.

"This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities," Licht said in the memo. "We are excited that they are both able to join us in addition to their current respective roles, with Gayle continuing to anchor CBS Mornings."

He added, "King Charles exemplifies the one-team, one-company mentality, with Charles playing double duty at CNN and in his role at WBD Sports."

The duo also confirmed the news on Saturday, with King, 68, vowing to host a show that offers "a good conversation without tearing other people down," Variety reported.

"I wasn't looking for another job," quipped King, who also hosts Gayle King in the House on Sirius XM.

Said Barkley, 60, of the program, "We don't want to say, 'We're a liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat' — that's one of the things that's already ruined television in general."

