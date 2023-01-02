Gayle King Celebrates Birthday with Oprah Winfrey — and a Performance from The Temptations

Gayle King took her birthday celebrations nationwide.

The CBS Mornings co-host turned 68 on Wednesday with three parties.

"2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps," King wrote on Instagram Monday.

The TV personality shared a carousel of images of her celebrating with her CBS Mornings colleagues, family and friends – including BFF Oprah Winfrey and her boyfriend Steadman Graham, along with a video of her blowing out candles atop a tiered cake with yellow icing.

King noted that the "biggest surprise" came from The Temptations, who sang their 1964 hit "My Girl" and wished her a happy birthday while wearing matching yellow suits.

"How did they know my favorite color is YELLOW!" she wrote. "New year off to a great start I'd say … I feel the love."

King's comment section was flooded with many birthday wishes from famous friends like Mindy Kaling, Rita Wilson and DJ D-Nice.

Winfrey, 68, posted a video Monday as she went hiking with the birthday girl King.



"How did @gayleking do during our 5-hour hike? (7 hours for Gayle, actually)," the media mogul captioned the video. "Here you go—she says her toes hurt today."

Winfrey explained in a previous post that adventure served as a "gratitude hike" for the end of the year.

"The whole intention of this hike is your gratitude for the life you live, for the year you've had, for the blessings you've received, so it's a gratitude and praise hike," she said. "I'll be doing this in the name of Barbara Walters today, who has been a great mentor and friend to me."

Winfrey felt particularly thankful to be able to do the hike one year after having knee surgery.

"A year ago I couldn't walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain," the former talk show host wrote. "God is good."