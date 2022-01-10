"I can't breathe, but I'm in the dress," Gayle King joked of donning the same frock to celebrate each anniversary on CBS Mornings for the past decade

Gayle King Marks 10 Years on CBS Mornings in Same Dress from Each Anniversary: 'Still Here!'

Gayle King is celebrating a big milestone at CBS Mornings.

On Monday, the veteran television journalist marked 10 years as a presenter on the show — previously CBS This Morning — and wore the very special dress she has donned every year over the past decade for each anniversary.

"I've aged a little bit, but I always wear this dress every anniversary," King, 67, told her co-hosts of the colorblock white-and-yellow number.

"And what's funny, James, our wardrobe stylist, said, 'I don't mean to be disrespectful or insensitive, but are you sure you can still get in that dress?' " she recalled. "I said, 'I'm gonna try, James. I'm gonna try. I can't breathe, but I'm in the dress.' "

"I'm just so excited that it's my 10th anniversary, that I'm still here!" King said.

Later in the show, King's co-host Tony Dokoupil asked her why she chose a dress in that particular shade for her first day on the show back in 2012.

"Yellow is my favorite color — yellow is my happy place," she replied. "I wanted to feel happy on that day. I was very nervous. And it wasn't nervous about, 'Oh God, I don't know if I can do it' — it was nervous because you just want to do a good job. ... We just wanted this program to work."

Dokoupil, 41, and new addition to the CBS Mornings team Nate Burleson then went on to join King in taking viewers through some of her more memorable moments and interviews on the show.

"After all this time, I still love this job," King told her colleagues, before they brought out a cake to celebrate her milestone. "I think it's an awesome, awesome job. It's a privilege, and I don't take it lightly. I love being here with you guys."

King definitely has an affinity for yellow, having tapped into the sunny hue to ring in her recent 67th birthday late last month.

Dressed in a black-and-yellow frock, the star celebrated with loved ones — including longtime close friend Oprah Winfrey, who decorated a three-tier yellow-gold cake for King.

"Best. Cake. EVER!" Winfrey, 67, captioned a video f the process. She also thanked chef Thomas Raquel for the "incredible cake" in honor of King's "yellow birthday," and also thanked Lin, as well as her "beautiful team" for putting together a "delicious dinner today and every day this holiday season."