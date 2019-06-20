Gayle King 'Can't Wait' to Plan Her Daughter Kirby's Wedding and Become a Grandmother

“Yes! You don’t even have to finish the sentence,” the CBS This Morning anchor tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue (on stands Friday), when asked if she’s ready to be a grandmother. “Yes! Dear Jesus, yes. I can’t wait.”
Even though the anchor says she’s excited to be a grandmother as soon as possible, her daughter has other ideas.
“Kirby doesn’t want to hear it, as she said to me the other day,” King shares. “I said, ‘Kirby, I thought of another great baby name. Do you like the name Chandler? What about Eden?’ I’m trying to get names that could go with either males or females. ‘What about Remington?'”
“She goes, ‘Mom, my womb is empty and I would just like to plan the wedding,'” King continues. “I said, ‘Give me a freakin’ date so I can start working on this!'”
Kirby, whose father is King’s ex-husband William Bumpus, also posted about her engagement news in February.
“Here. WE. Go!” she captioned a selfie of her and Miller, showing off her stunning ring and adding the hashtags “#IThoughtWeWereGoinToAPartay, #BravoHoney, #VWasQuiteSeriousWithThosePinstripes and #PleaseTellMeHowMyMommaPostedBeforeIDid.”
King’s longtime friendOprah Winfrey — who is godmother to both of her children — tells PEOPLE that the mother of two is “always present” for her kids.
“I’ve never seen a better mother,” Winfrey says. “She basically raised them herself. She is always present for them, and she also knows the line between friendship and mother.”