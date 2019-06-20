Gayle King 'Can't Wait' to Plan Her Daughter Kirby's Wedding and Become a Grandmother

Gayle King is ready for grandchildren!

“Yes! You don’t even have to finish the sentence,” the CBS This Morning anchor tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue (on stands Friday), when asked if she’s ready to be a grandmother. “Yes! Dear Jesus, yes. I can’t wait.”

King, 64, posted photos of her daughter Kirby Bumpus’ engagement in February, sharing snaps of Kirby and her fiancé Virgil Miller, as well as a sweet video of King and her son Will surprising the bride-to-be after the proposal.

Even though the anchor says she’s excited to be a grandmother as soon as possible, her daughter has other ideas.

“Kirby doesn’t want to hear it, as she said to me the other day,” King shares. “I said, ‘Kirby, I thought of another great baby name. Do you like the name Chandler? What about Eden?’ I’m trying to get names that could go with either males or females. ‘What about Remington?'”

“She goes, ‘Mom, my womb is empty and I would just like to plan the wedding,'” King continues. “I said, ‘Give me a freakin’ date so I can start working on this!'”

Image zoom Gayle King with daughter Kirby Bumpus and her fiancé Virgil Miller Gayle King/Instagram