Gayle King 'Can't Wait' to Plan Her Daughter Kirby's Wedding and Become a Grandmother

Gayle King announced her daughter Kirby Bumpus' engagement in February

By Mary Green and Helen Murphy
June 20, 2019 02:53 PM

Gayle King is ready for grandchildren!

“Yes! You don’t even have to finish the sentence,” the CBS This Morning anchor tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue (on stands Friday), when asked if she’s ready to be a grandmother. “Yes! Dear Jesus, yes. I can’t wait.”

King, 64, posted photos of her daughter Kirby Bumpus’ engagement in February, sharing snaps of Kirby and her fiancé Virgil Miller, as well as a sweet video of King and her son Will surprising the bride-to-be after the proposal.

Even though the anchor says she’s excited to be a grandmother as soon as possible, her daughter has other ideas.

“Kirby doesn’t want to hear it, as she said to me the other day,” King shares. “I said, ‘Kirby, I thought of another great baby name. Do you like the name Chandler? What about Eden?’ I’m trying to get names that could go with either males or females. ‘What about Remington?'”

“She goes, ‘Mom, my womb is empty and I would just like to plan the wedding,'” King continues. “I said, ‘Give me a freakin’ date so I can start working on this!'”

Gayle King with daughter Kirby Bumpus and her fiancé Virgil Miller
Gayle King/Instagram
Gayle King
Bryan Derballa

Kirby, whose father is King’s ex-husband William Bumpus, also posted about her engagement news in February.

“Here. WE. Go!” she captioned a selfie of her and Miller, showing off her stunning ring and adding the hashtags “#IThoughtWeWereGoinToAPartay, #BravoHoney, #VWasQuiteSeriousWithThosePinstripes and #PleaseTellMeHowMyMommaPostedBeforeIDid.”

King’s longtime friend Oprah Winfrey — who is godmother to both of her children — tells PEOPLE that the mother of two is “always present” for her kids.

“I’ve never seen a better mother,” Winfrey says. “She basically raised them herself. She is always present for them, and she also knows the line between friendship and mother.”

Meanwhile, King’s career as the anchor of CBS This Morning has never been hotter, ever since a March interview with embattled singer R. Kelly went viral. Kelly has been charged with 11 counts of sexual abuse, which he denies.

Randee St. Nicholas

The interview showed the audience an entirely different side of the journalist, as she maintained control while Kelly grew increasingly upset and, at one point, even stood menacingly above her.

“It is very sweet to have this kind of success at this stage in your life, when you weren’t even trying,” King tells PEOPLE.

CBS This Morning airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on CBS.

