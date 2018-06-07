Nothing can give you the feels quite like a walk down memory lane.

Gayle King became emotional while talking about the impact her longtime friend Oprah Winfrey has had on the world. The CBS This Morning co-host held back tears while recapping a visit to Winfrey’s new exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

“When I see all the things that are in this room, it is getting to me,” she said. “At the bottom line, she really is a good human who just wants to do good in the world.”

The Smithsonian exhibit, called “Watching Oprah,” honors Winfrey’s legacy and explores the impact she’s had on culture throughout her career. Starting with significant historical movements that have influenced Winfrey to some of the media mogul’s most iconic moments on her show, the exhibit chronicles her impressive career.

There is even a copy of the journal entry she wrote the night before The Oprah Winfrey Show‘s first national broadcast.

“I keep wondering how my life will change. If it will change. What all this means. Why have I been so blessed?” Winfrey read out loud. “Maybe going national was to help me realize that I have an important work or that this work is important. I just know that I must be pressed to the mark of a high calling.”

And King, 63, wasn’t the only one who became emotional during the visit. One particularly touching moment occurred while Winfrey, 64, was reading a signature book where visitors have written messages about the impact she had on them.

Watch the full season of Search History on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey CBS

Winfrey began to cry as she read entries including, “Oprah Winfrey is the reason I love myself so fiercely and know that my voice matters.”

RELATED VIDEO: Why Oprah Winfrey Left Money All Over Her Hotel Room for One Lucky Housekeeper

After watching the segment, Ava Duverney tweeted that she, too, became emotional, and commended Winfrey and King on their strong friendship.

I smiled all the way through this piece until I cried at the end. What a friendship. You both are beyond blessed to have a true friend in each other for all these years. Gorgeous, heart-expanding piece. Brava, @GayleKing. Just landed in DC. Cannot wait to see the @Oprah exhibit. https://t.co/OVDxENRsWZ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 7, 2018

“I smiled all the way through this piece until I cried at the end. What a friendship,” she wrote. “You both are beyond blessed to have a true friend in each other for all these years. Gorgeous, heart-expanding piece.”

The exhibit opens to the public on Friday.