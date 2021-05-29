Ed Asner, Maureen McCormick and More Honor Gavin MacLeod After His Death: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Hollywood is mourning the death of Gavin MacLeod.

MacLeod died in the early morning on Saturday, his nephew Mark See told Variety. According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news, he had been sick for some time, although no cause of death has been given.

A rep for MacLeod did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the wake of his death, stars expressed their condolences and shared their favorite memories of the actor on social media.

Gavin Macleod Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

"My heart is broken," MacLeod's Mary Tyler Moore Show costar Ed Asner wrote in a social media statement. "Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator."

Asner, 91, added: "I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It's just you and me now."

Also paying tribute to the late actor was Maureen McCormick, who portrayed various roles on The Love Boat, which MacLeod also starred on.

"Rest In Peace my dear friend Gavin Macleod," she tweeted. "Thank you for all the special and beautiful heart filled conversations about life. I will always treasure the time I was lucky enough to spend with you. Love you #GavinMacleod."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Kevin Smith also shared his own sentiments, where he reflected on special memories of growing up as a kid with MacLeod's performances.

"As a 70's/80's kid, I spent many a Saturday night with my Mom, Dad, Brother and Sister watching LOVE BOAT," he wrote. "So I was unexpectedly sad to see Gavin MacLeod has cruised on to that Puerto Vallarta in the sky! Thanks for the many memories, Captain Stubing – here and at WJM-TV! #RIP."

Jeffery Ballard, who served as a co-executive producer of the series Anger Management, similarly reflected on memories of MacLeod.

"Gavin MacLeod died this morning. He was so kind to me when I was younger & always let me come to the set of 'The Love Boat' and just hang out and watch," he said on Twitter. "I went to see him a few years back and we reconnected. He was the best ever, a sweet and genuine man. I will miss him."

Nancy Sinatra also honored MacLeod, whom she described in her tribute as "the best neighbor."

"Gavin MacLeod will always be a member of our family and the best neighbor anyone could ever have," she tweeted. "Our hearts are aching, we will miss him terribly and love him forever. Godspeed, dear friend.

Born Allan George See, the star studied acting at Ithaca College and went on to serve in the Air Force before his first foray into the entertainment world: working as an usher and elevator operator at Radio City Music Hall, according to Variety.

When he decided to focus on acting, he changed his name and eventually scored a series of roles on Broadway and various guest-starring roles on TV shows.

He rose to prominence with his role as Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. MacLeod starred on the show for all seven seasons, from 1970 through 1977, earning two Golden Globe nominations along the way. In 1977, MacLeod was cast as Captain Stubing in The Love Boat and remained on the show for nine seasons, leading to three more Golden Globe nods.