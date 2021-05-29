Gavin MacLeod, Mary Tyler Moore Show and Love Boat Star, Dead at 90

“My heart is broken,” Ed Asner, Gavin MacLeod’s costar on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, wrote following the news of his death

Gavin MacLeod, the actor known for his roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Love Boat, has died. He was 90.

MacLeod died in the early morning Saturday, his nephew Mark See told Variety. According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, he had been sick for some time, although no cause of death has been given.

A rep for MacLeod did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

MacLeod's Mary Tyler Moore Show costar Ed Asner, paid tribute to him on Twitter following the news of his death.

"My heart is broken," Asner wrote. "Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It's just you and me now."

"It is with sadness felt to the depth of the oceans that we mourn the passing of actor Gavin MacLeod our beloved global ambassador, dearest friend and treasured member of the Princess Cruises family for more than 35 years," the cruise line said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"All of us at Princess Cruises and our loyal guests around the world whom, to this day, remain avid fans of Gavin's, send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Patricia (Patti) and his entire family who have lost a loving husband, father and grandfather," the statement continued. "We offer our sincerest gratitude to them for sharing Gavin with all of us for so many years.

Born Allan George See, the star studied acting at Ithaca College and went on to serve in the Air Force before his first foray into the entertainment world: working as an usher and elevator operator at Radio City Music Hall, according to Variety. When he decided to focus on acting, he changed his name.



He eventually scored a series of roles on Broadway and various guest starring roles on TV shows.

He rose to prominence with his role as Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. MacLeod starred on the show for all seven seasons, from 1970 through 1977, earning two Golden Globe nominations along the way.

In 1977, MacLeod was cast as Captain Stubing in The Love Boat and remained on the show for nine seasons, leading to three more Golden Globe nods.

In his 2013 memoir, This Is Your Captain Speaking: My Fantastic Voyage Through Hollywood, Faith & Life, MacLeod reflected on his Love Boat role and chronicled the choppy waters he's sailed: two heart attacks, two marriages and his battles with alcoholism and depression.

"I've gotten to do what I wanted to do. I've been a captain!" he wrote, PEOPLE previously reported. "I've been given this incredible gift of life and now I want to use it to give back. That's why I'm sharing my story here, the fun parts and even some not-so-fun parts, in the hopes that maybe someone will take a nice walk down memory lane with me – and maybe I'll even give someone a little bit of hope."

MacLeod was first married to Joan Devore from 1955 to 1972, with whom he shares two sons and two daughters, according to Variety. He was then married actress Patti Kendig from 1974 through 1982. Three years after their divorce, they remarried in 1985.