"It was such an incredible experience," Gavin Leatherwood said of his time on HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls

Gavin Leatherwood Says He's Not Returning to The Sex Lives of College Girls : 'Branching Off'

Gavin Leatherwood is graduating from The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The actor, 27, will not return for season 2 of Mindy Kaling's HBO Max comedy. Leatherwood, who starred in the first season as Essex College student Nico Murray, told Us Weekly that he is not reprising his role.

"There is a season 2, but I'm not going to go back," Leatherwood said.

He added that he was "happy to do the first season" but would be "branching off and going in a different direction."

Gavin Leatherwood Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Leatherwood also praised Kaling, 42, who created the series, and the rest of the cast.

"It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone's lovely," he told the outlet. "But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects so that's the move."

The Sex Lives of College Girls also stars Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly, Amrit Kaur as Bela, Reneé Rapp as Leighton and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney. Leatherwood's character, Nico, is Leighton's brother and Kimberly's love interest in season 1.

Leatherwood was in nearly every episode of The Sex Lives of College Girls, appearing in nine out of 10. HBO Max renewed the series for a second season in December.

Leatherwood told Us Weekly that he is "excited" about opportunities outside of the HBO Max comedy. "I think life is short and I think one of the best things about this craft and this industry is that you get to keep stretching into your uncomfortable zone," he said.

"That's when we grow and learn and become stronger artists. So that's kind of what I am looking to do is just to continue to get uncomfortable and learn and grow and hone my craft," he continued.

Before he starred in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Leatherwood also appeared in Time Being, Grown-ish, My Dead Ex and Wicked Enigma. From 2018 to 2020, he starred as Nicholas Scratch in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.