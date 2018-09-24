Garth Brooks says Michael Ketterer will not play at his upcoming Notre Dame Stadium concert after the America’s Got Talent finalist was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

During his Inside Studio G Facebook Live show on Monday, the country legend, 56, said that he and Ketteter, who placed fifth overall on season 13, agreed “it was best” that the reality star, 41, withdraws from the sold-out show on Oct. 20.

“Called him this weekend, we talked. We decided it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and not perform there,” Brooks told his viewers. “That family will figure it out and find it within themselves, and of course the good Lord, and figure it out. Michael Ketterer will not be at Notre Dame.”

Michael Ketterer Trae Patton/NBC

As for the song that Brooks wrote for Ketterer, a fan asked if the country icon would be recording it himself instead.

“The song is ‘Courage to Love’ and we were talking about this. On TV, they’re always going to edit it down because they only have so much time. So how do you take a song that no one’s ever heard and edit it down? So they had two-and-a-half minutes for it, the song is about four minutes long. It’s a big beautiful ballad,” Brooks said.

“I’ll tell you what, we’ll just stick it in the system. What we should do, how do we get it to the people? Here’s the deal: it’s a demo. It’s just something you write for somebody else. So it doesn’t even sound like me, it doesn’t sound like me at all. But we can fix this demo and get it out because the main thing is the song and its message,” he added.

Early last week, Brooks extended an invite to Ketterer to play at his October concert — just days before the father of six was arrested.

“We’re going to suit you up with a band. We’re going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you’ve ever played for before, and they’re going to be pulling for you like no other. This is going to be good,” Brooks said during a previous episode of Inside Studio G.

Ketterer was absolutely flabbergasted that the opportunity came to fruition.

“I’m going to fall out of this speaker they have me sitting on right now,” he told Brooks during the episode. “I feel like what happened is beyond what I thought or imagined.”

On Wednesday’s finale, Ketterer — a pediatric mental health nurse from Knoxville, Tennessee — performed the song that Brooks wrote for him.

But just a day later, he was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in Hollywood and charged with domestic violence, a Los Angeles Police Department media relations officer confirmed to PEOPLE. His bail was set at $50,000.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Ketterer and his wife got into an argument; when authorities arrived, they noticed a red mark on her body.

He reportedly admitted to the website that he and his wife got into the fight in their hotel room, where cops were called. Although she reportedly didn’t want to press charges, authorities arrested Ketterer.

He told TMZ that the incident was a “misunderstanding.” Reps for AGT had no comment.