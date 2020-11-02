Bachelorette's Garrett Yrigoyen Hints at New Romance 2 Months After Ex Becca Kufrin Confirmed Split

Garrett Yrigoyen is enjoying holiday festivities with someone new, two months after ex-fiancée Becca Kufrin confirmed their split.

On Saturday, Yrigoyen, 31, appeared to go Instagram official with a new flame, Alex Farrar, who is a yoga instructor, according to her Instagram bio. "🎃 Happy Halloween 💀 Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch 👻 #halloween," he captioned the post, which included photos smiling with Farrar as they showed off their pumpkins.

"Best pumpkin in all the land 🧡🧡," Farrar commented, to which Yrigoyen replied with an emoji wearing sunglasses.

Kufrin, 30, appeared to react to Yrigoyen's potential new relationship, writing on her Instagram Story "Sunday lesson" as she posted the quote from We the Urban, "Be mindful of how you react to people when you feel disrepected."

"I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Kufrin said on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in late August, acknowledging that fans have probably noticed on social media that they have been spending time apart.

"Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night," Kufrin continued at the time. "It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now."

Recognizing the "roller coaster of emotions" that comes with a breakup, Kufrin said after she and Yrigoyen had "finally come to terms with it," they "realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people’s paths just go different ways."

"We went on this crazy TV show over two years ago in hopes of finding love, and we were lucky enough that we did," Kufrin added. "We really, truly did. I’m so grateful for that opportunity and to have had the two-plus years with Garrett. Like I said, I still have so much love and compassion in my heart for him. Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love."

In September, Kufrin opened up about being single in Los Angeles, saying that she's "ready to maybe be okay with not having to throw all my eggs in one basket per se."

"I feel like, it's this weird, like magical spot that I'm in right now," she said of her current stage of life. "Maybe it's the fact that I also moved to L.A. and it's this new chapter. But it just feels like magic."

Her podcast co-host Rachel Lindsay, following news of the split, told PEOPLE that Kufrin was "doing great," adding that she was in the process of “finding a relationship back again with herself" while planning her move to L.A.