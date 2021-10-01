Garrett Clayton on His Low-Key Wedding Night with Blake Knight: The Walking Dead and Ice Cream

Garrett Clayton and his husband Blake Knight took it easy after their wedding last month.

Speaking to PEOPLE at Freeform's Halloween Road event in Los Angeles Thursday, the Teen Beach Movie star, 30, dished on the couple's low-key evening, complete with TV and dessert.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We kind of just think married life feels the same at the moment," he said. "Even our wedding night, he was like, 'Do you feel different?' and I was like, 'No, do you feel different?' and he said, 'No.'"

"And then we watched The Walking Dead and ate our ice cream that we ordered in," Clayton added. "And they added a piece of cake that said 'Happy wedding,' and it was so sweet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blake Knight, Garrett Clayton Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

RELATED GALLERY: All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021

The actor also said he and Knight, 34, are already thinking about their future family, and that they have "always wanted three to five kids."

"Which sounds like a lot," he admitted. "But we always liked the idea of being old and just having a big family. We know we want one to two through surrogacy, and then we either want to do fostering or adoption for the rest of our family."

"However that comes to us, we'll just be grateful and happy to have a big family," he added.

The newlyweds — who have been together since 2011 and got engaged in Iceland in January 2018 — moved their wedding twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic before finally getting to tie the knot at a private residence in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

"We've been trying to get married for a long time," Clayton told PEOPLE at the time. "So we're just excited."

garrett-clayton-blake-knight-5 Garrett Clayton and Blake Knight | Credit: Garrett Clayton/Instagram

Clayton and Knight had initially planned to have a wedding afterparty before heading to the Maldives and Japan for their honeymoon, but postponed both the party and their travel plans due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

But in the meantime, they said they can't wait to enjoy married life after more than a decade together, especially since Clayton received advice early in his career not to come out as gay and make his relationship with Knight public.

"When we first made our relationship official, I was told to be in the closet professionally — and no one even knew we were together yet," Clayton revealed last month. "I was told enough times, 'If you come out, you won't be able to audition for 80 percent of roles that you'd be seen for if you just stay in the closet.' It's definitely been a journey."