Garrett Clayton is officially off the market!

The Disney Channel star, best known for his role in Teen Beach Movie, revealed on Instagram Thursday that he’s engaged to his long-term boyfriend Blake Knight — and it’s been a year since Knight popped the question in Iceland!

In the sweet post, Clayton, 27, opened up about the proposal, calling it the “most beautiful trip and the most beautiful day of my life to date.” He also shared several photos from their vacation, including one from the exact moment Knight proposed.

“I’ll never forget your face in that moment when you got down on one knee,” he recalled. “Love, nervous, and excited (Obv, I was going to say yes) all rolled into the love of my life. Everyday with you is filled with joy and laughter. (even when we get heated every night over who has to get out of bed to turn off the hall light).”

Clayton also touched upon the couple’s upcoming anniversary, reminiscing on the first time they met, as well as the highs and lows of their relationship.

“8 years! In a little over a month it’ll be 8 years together,” he wrote. “Those being packed full of ups and downs. (90% ups) I’ll always be thankful that you walked into my 24 hour restaurant when I first moved to LA. I was a waiter aspiring to be an actor. You were an assistant aspiring to be a writer. Now look at us! Living the dream together.”

“Finding the strength in our unity with the loss of Orion,” Clayton continued. “To finding out on my birthday in the dirty parking lot behind the restaurant I worked at (at that time) that I lost my first big job / cut to you holding me later that night whipping [sic] away my tears and telling me it was only the beginning.”

“You’ve never faltered in being a supportive, loving, stubborn, sensitive rock in my life,” Clayton finished. “Here’s to another 100 years of traveling the world, stealing your socks and loving our babies, whether their dog babies or actual babies. I’ll love you forever. Happy anniversary, my darling.”

The big announcement comes less than five months after Clayton publicly shared on Instagram that he is gay.

In the post from August, the actor opened up about his sexuality while also discussing his movie Reach, noting that he took on the project for its “serious and timely topics.”

Clayton also mentioned that he decided to take on the role because of the personal connections that he and the “man I’ve been in a relationship with for a long time” have with the film.

“I have personally dealt with suicide within my own family, intense bullying in high school, and – on top of it all – myself and the man I’ve been in a relationship with for a long time (@hrhblakeknight) have both experienced shootings within our hometown school systems, and have witnessed the heartache that takes place in affected communities after such tragic events,” he wrote, tagging his boyfriend.