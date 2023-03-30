Entertainment TV Garcelle Beauvais Says She Was Watching 'Through My Fingers' as Son Oliver Stumbled into 'VPR' 's Scandoval "My damn kids," quipped The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who admitted she "couldn't take" watching her 32-year-old son make out on camera with Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 03:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker; Amy Graves/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Garcelle Beauvais nearly had to look away from Vanderpump Rules earlier this month when her son Oliver Saunders got cozy with Raquel Leviss. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star watched the 32-year-old kiss Leviss, 28, and joked she watched the moment "through my fingers." "Oh my God. My damn kids," Beauvais, 56, told Entertainment Tonight. "When it became bigger than what Oliver did, I was like, 'Whew. Thank God. It's not about just him." She added, "I mean, listen, Oliver's a grown-ass man. Do I agree with everything he does? Absolutely not. But I love him, and what are you gonna do?" Vanderpump Rules Women Slam Raquel as a 'Liability' Who's 'Only Interested in Men Her Friends Are Married to' Garcelle Beauvais. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Leviss is currently in the hot seat after her affair with Tom Sandoval became public. The Vanderpump Rules cast members engaged in a secret relationship behind the scenes, effectively ending Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Both Leviss and Sandoval have apologized for their parts in what's been coined the "Scandoval." Andy Cohen Teases 'Confrontational' Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion: 'Nothing Was Unsaid' From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Despite being ostracized from the Vanderpump Rules cast following heavy backlash, both Sandoval and Leviss appeared to film the VPR reunion last week. Though the episode has yet to be seen, host Andy Cohen teased it "was really emotional" and that "nothing was left unsaid." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.