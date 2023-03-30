Garcelle Beauvais Says She Was Watching 'Through My Fingers' as Son Oliver Stumbled into 'VPR' 's Scandoval

"My damn kids," quipped The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who admitted she "couldn't take" watching her 32-year-old son make out on camera with Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss

By
Published on March 30, 2023 03:25 PM
Garcelle Beauvais, oliver saunders, Raquel Leviss
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker; Amy Graves/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais nearly had to look away from Vanderpump Rules earlier this month when her son Oliver Saunders got cozy with Raquel Leviss.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star watched the 32-year-old kiss Leviss, 28, and joked she watched the moment "through my fingers."

"Oh my God. My damn kids," Beauvais, 56, told Entertainment Tonight. "When it became bigger than what Oliver did, I was like, 'Whew. Thank God. It's not about just him."

She added, "I mean, listen, Oliver's a grown-ass man. Do I agree with everything he does? Absolutely not. But I love him, and what are you gonna do?"

Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Leviss is currently in the hot seat after her affair with Tom Sandoval became public. The Vanderpump Rules cast members engaged in a secret relationship behind the scenes, effectively ending Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Both Leviss and Sandoval have apologized for their parts in what's been coined the "Scandoval."

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Despite being ostracized from the Vanderpump Rules cast following heavy backlash, both Sandoval and Leviss appeared to film the VPR reunion last week. Though the episode has yet to be seen, host Andy Cohen teased it "was really emotional" and that "nothing was left unsaid."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

