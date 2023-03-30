Garcelle Beauvais Says She Was Watching 'Through My Fingers' as Son Oliver Stumbled into 'VPR' 's Scandoval

Garcelle Beauvais nearly had to look away from Vanderpump Rules earlier this month when her son Oliver Saunders got cozy with Raquel Leviss.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star watched the 32-year-old kiss Leviss, 28, and joked she watched the moment "through my fingers."

"Oh my God. My damn kids," Beauvais, 56, told Entertainment Tonight. "When it became bigger than what Oliver did, I was like, 'Whew. Thank God. It's not about just him."

She added, "I mean, listen, Oliver's a grown-ass man. Do I agree with everything he does? Absolutely not. But I love him, and what are you gonna do?"

Garcelle Beauvais. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Leviss is currently in the hot seat after her affair with Tom Sandoval became public. The Vanderpump Rules cast members engaged in a secret relationship behind the scenes, effectively ending Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Both Leviss and Sandoval have apologized for their parts in what's been coined the "Scandoval."

From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Despite being ostracized from the Vanderpump Rules cast following heavy backlash, both Sandoval and Leviss appeared to film the VPR reunion last week. Though the episode has yet to be seen, host Andy Cohen teased it "was really emotional" and that "nothing was left unsaid."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.