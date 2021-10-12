"I would love if Denise [Richards] came back," the actress told PEOPLE on Monday

Garcelle Beauvais Wants a New RHOBH Cast Member She 'Can Trust' — and She Has Some Ideas

Garcelle Beauvais has her sights set on expanding the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

At Lisa Vanderpump's Travel & Give Fundraiser on Monday night in Los Angeles, the actress told PEOPLE she has some friends in mind to potentially join the Bravo series, including former costar Denise Richards.

"I would love if Denise came back," she said. "I've also been pitching Sheree Fletcher Zampino, Will Smith's ex-wife. I would love her to be a friend on the show."

"I would love to have someone I can trust," added Beauvais, 54.

She also addressed her future with the show, saying she's "open to" returning next season. "It's just a matter of getting there, really," she said.

Garcelle Beauvais Garcelle Beauvais | Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo

Beauvais, who has been a cast member for the past two seasons, has previously discussed wanting Richards, 50, to make a comeback.

On Watch What Happens Live in July, host Andy Cohen asked Beauvais if she was still in contact with Richards. "I am," the Real co-host confirmed, before hinting, "I think she wants to come back."

"Oh, really? Wow, let's talk after the show," replied a surprised Cohen, though Beauvais added that there was one stipulation. "Somebody's gotta go though," she said. "Just saying."

Cohen asked if the person's initials were "L.R.," a reference to Lisa Rinna, whom Richards feuded with during her time on the series, though Beauvais neither confirmed nor denied.

Garcelle Beauvais; Denise Richards Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Richards reacted to Beauvais' comments in an interview with Entertainment Tonight the following month, saying, "You know, I always say 'never say never.'"

"I really did enjoy working on the show — I shouldn't even say working on it — I liked being a part of the show," she added. "I had fun with most of the women, not all."