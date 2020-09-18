Nene Leakes recently announced that she will not be returning to the Atlanta-based iteration of the popular Bravo series for its upcoming 13th season

Garcelle Beauvais Wants Nene Leakes to Join RHOBH After Her RHOA Departure: 'Help A Sista Out'

Could Nene Leakes trade in her peach for a diamond?

On Thursday, after news broke that the 52-year-old reality star would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Garcelle Beauvais reacted to the revelation and called upon her fellow Bravo star to switch up her locale and head to the West Coast.

"Come help a sista out #RHOBH," the 53-year-old actress tweeted alongside news of her departure.

Social commentators noted that they were all for the idea of Leakes joining Beauvais and the other Beverly Hills housewives on the hit Bravo series, with one user writing, "Ahhhh!!!! I NEED THIS!!!," as another added, "It is what we deserve."

Earlier this year, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Beauvais revealed to host Andy Cohen that Leakes gave her the best advice on becoming a part of the popular Bravo franchise.

"She said, 'Girl, they're gonna be lying and stabbing you in the back. Watch out,'" she told Cohen during their virtual chat.

Later, during an episode of Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast, Beauvais noted that Cynthia Bailey also gave her a piece of advice before she joined RHOBH as well.

"Cynthia, being as sweet as she is was like, you know, 'Have fun. They’re gonna love you. You’re gonna be great.' She was very cool," Beauvais said.

Leakes previously announced that she will not be returning to the Atlanta-based iteration of the popular Bravo series for its upcoming 13th season through a video posted Thursday on her YouTube channel.

"Thank you to all of you guys that have been showing me a lot of love and support as of late. I feel you, I hear you. I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides," she said in the video. "It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13."

"It wasn't an easy decision for me," she continued. "It was hard. I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off. You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later. And it is. I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV."