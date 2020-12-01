Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I am so happy to see you guys today, I have been on my own and I'll tell you why,” said Beauvais, 54. “We shot for Housewives on Tuesday; Tuesday night we got home and found out a few people on our crew tested positive for COVID.”

“So I’ve been isolated,” she continued. “We’ve done the right thing, we get tested so many times. We do all the protocols. We get tested at least three times a week, we get tested before we shoot, my kids get tested, I get tested — anybody who’s in my household. And you know, we did the right things. But at the same time, it just shows you that this virus, you can touch something. You know, it's not necessarily just from people."

Beauvais went on to say that the Bravo series will resume filming after everyone completes a 14-day quarantine, adding that she has experienced no symptoms of the virus and has tested negative.

The TV personality, who shares 13-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid with ex-husband Mike Nilon, said it was difficult spending her recent 54th birthday in quarantine alone without her kids, but noted that she’s looking on the bright side of things.

“I have to look at the big picture that, you know, I'm healthy and they're healthy,” she said, going on to share that her kids still found a way to celebrate their mom.

“They came over with food, they brought over a candle,” she said. “They left it outside the house and waved from the car. It's the new normal.”

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that RHOBH had halted production due to COVID-19 concerns.

A source close to the reality show told PEOPLE that the production was temporarily suspended and the team behind the scenes were following proper health and safety protocols. The series is working on filming season 11, which is expected to air on Bravo in 2021.