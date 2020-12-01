Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About RHOBH Production Suspension Due to COVID Concerns
Last week, “a few people” on the RHOBH crew tested positive for the virus
Garcelle Beauvais is opening up about the recent suspension of filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to coronavirus concerns.
At the start of Tuesday’s episode of The Real, which Beauvais co-hosts alongside Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon, the reality star revealed that she has been quarantining since “a few people” on the RHOBH crew tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
“I am so happy to see you guys today, I have been on my own and I'll tell you why,” said Beauvais, 54. “We shot for Housewives on Tuesday; Tuesday night we got home and found out a few people on our crew tested positive for COVID.”
“So I’ve been isolated,” she continued. “We’ve done the right thing, we get tested so many times. We do all the protocols. We get tested at least three times a week, we get tested before we shoot, my kids get tested, I get tested — anybody who’s in my household. And you know, we did the right things. But at the same time, it just shows you that this virus, you can touch something. You know, it's not necessarily just from people."
Beauvais went on to say that the Bravo series will resume filming after everyone completes a 14-day quarantine, adding that she has experienced no symptoms of the virus and has tested negative.
The TV personality, who shares 13-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid with ex-husband Mike Nilon, said it was difficult spending her recent 54th birthday in quarantine alone without her kids, but noted that she’s looking on the bright side of things.
“I have to look at the big picture that, you know, I'm healthy and they're healthy,” she said, going on to share that her kids still found a way to celebrate their mom.
“They came over with food, they brought over a candle,” she said. “They left it outside the house and waved from the car. It's the new normal.”
Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that RHOBH had halted production due to COVID-19 concerns.
A source close to the reality show told PEOPLE that the production was temporarily suspended and the team behind the scenes were following proper health and safety protocols. The series is working on filming season 11, which is expected to air on Bravo in 2021.
In addition to Beauvais, the new season's cast includes returning stars Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke, as well as new additions Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.
