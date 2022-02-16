Garcelle Beauvais Details 'Hard Part' of Filming and Rewatching RHOBH: 'World Weighs in'

The RHOBH star is gearing up for her new Lifetime film, Caught In His Web

It's not all fun on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle Beauvais shared some of the difficult parts of being on reality TV in a conversation with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover for Access Daily. Beauvais, 55, also revealed some of her least favorite parts of the Bravo series.

"It's fun, but it's also challenging. It has stretched me in so many ways," she said. When asked what the most difficult aspect is, Beauvais pointed to the social situations that, so often, go sour.

"I think it's when we come at each other. That's the hardest part," she said. "'Cause we could be kiki-ing, having a great time, drinks. Then, next thing you know somebody just threw you under the bus. And, you know — like 'Woah! Wait a minute!' That's the hard part."

But not everything that's said on the series is heard in real-time. Confessional interviews on the show, and scenes that Beauvais may not be part of, are made known once the show airs.

"And then, you do the show, and then you watch the show, and you see what the women say," she added. "Also, the world weighs in. I have done some incredible things in my life, worked with some incredible people here and there, right? I have never gotten more attention than doing this show. It's unbelievable."

Beauvais also said she was nervous about her portions of the show airing once she'd finally filmed with RHOBH. "I thought, sure, I watched it over the years. I have friends on the show, no problem," she said of the decision to sign on. "And then the week before it aired, Bravo was re-airing the past episodes, and I freaked out."

While RHOBH has certainly given Beauvais more exposure, she's known for plenty of other things, like her roles on The Jamie Foxx Show and a co-hosting gig on The Real, as well as publishing three children's books and an upcoming memoir, Love Me as I Am.

The actress will be seen in the Lifetime film Caught In His Web, a drama about cyberbullying. Beauvais, who has three children, Oliver Saunders, 30, Jaid Nilson and Jax Nilon, both 14, reiterated that cyberbullying can happen at any age in her Access conversation.