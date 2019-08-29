The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is adding two new women to its ranks.

After Lisa Vanderpump quit last season, the Bravo series will be filling the empty slot with not one but two new housewives: Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, Bravo’s The Daily Dish confirms.

Beauvais, a Haitian-American actress and former fashion model, makes franchise history as the first black Housewife in a predominately white cast.

The 52-year-old is best known for her roles on TV shows The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue. She has also appeared in Grimm, The Magicians and Power, as well as in films such as Spider-Man: Homecoming.

She has three children: a son Oliver, 28, with her first husband, producer Daniel Saunders, and twin sons Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, 11, with her current husband, Mike Nilon.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Beauvais told The Daily Dish. “As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”

Image zoom Garcelle Beauvais

“Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world,” Beauvais added. “The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today. I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Stracke, meanwhile, is a renowned party planner and hostess who, in 2017, was named one of the top 100 party planners by The Salonniere. Additionally, she is opening her fashion store called SUTTON, selling clothing, jewelry and handbags.

Image zoom Sutton Stracke

When she’s not raising her three teenagers — daughter Porter and sons James and Philip — she and her husband Christian Stracke devote their time to charity. In 2016, they were given the Philanthropic Visionary award at the PSLA gal, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

Fellow RHOBH star Lisa Rinna is close pals with Stracke. In February, the pair were photographed together at Elton John’s 27th annual Oscar viewing party.

“Finally! I got a pic to share!!! #girlmoment #EJAF #oscars2019,” Stracke captioned their photo, tagging her dress designer. “My beloved #AlexisMabille #couture and #brianatwood sandals So fun! Great cause!”

Said Stracke of joining the series, “I am thrilled and honored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act. There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest.

“I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world,” she added. “I am looking forward to this ride and where this journey takes me. Fun times ahead for this Southern Belle in Southern California!”

Stracke and Beauvais join Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, and Erika Girardi on the series.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 is expected to premiere in 2020.