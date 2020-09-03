Garcelle Beauvais Speaks Out After Kyle Richards Claims She Didn't Pay Charity Donation on RHOBH

"I don't play around when it comes to things like that," Garcelle Beauvais said of Kyle Richards' claim that she didn't pay the $5,000 charity donation she promised

Garcelle Beauvais is clearing the air after Kyle Richards accused her of not paying the $5,000 she promised to donate to charity on the season 10 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As part one of the Bravo reality series' reunion was airing Wednesday evening, Beauvais, 53, clarified the situation on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to take a few moments to say my piece, if you will. You guys know that I'm a straight shooter," she began. "I say it like it is. I try to speak my truth always."

"I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills, saying that I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it. I hope you guys know better than that," Beauvais continued.

The Coming 2 America star explained the donation simply "fell through the cracks innocently" as she was "traveling all over the world" at the time.

"Why wouldn't I pay for something that I bid?" Beauvais continued. "This is my character. This is my integrity. I don't play around when it comes to things like that."

Beauvais asserted that while she understands RHOBH is "about drama," she had to "set the record straight."

"When it comes to who I am as a person, I don't play around with things like that. There, I said it, and now let's go on with the show," she concluded.

Image zoom Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais on the RHOBH reunion Bravo/Instagram (2)

The accusation came to light during the reunion, while Richards and Beauvais e were attempting to talk out their issues. The women have butt heads this season, with Beauvais saying Richards was the "least welcoming" to her out of all the other Housewives and "glazed over" her during conversations.

"You came to my charity event, raised your paddle to donate $5,000 and never paid!" Richards, 51, alleged.

"What?!" Beauvais, clearly shocked, asked as host Andy Cohen looked surprised.

"That is not true. You better watch what you're saying," Beauvais continued.

"You were not being genuine," Richards replied.

"Well, then something went on. You think I would say I'm going to pay for it ... " Beauvais said as Richards interrupted with: "We have to be honest on camera."

Beauvais said she if anything, there might have been an issue she wasn't aware of, and she promised to contact her financial manager.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEXRstrj7DP/?utm_source=ig_embed

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Beauvais called filming the reunion "stressful."

"It took me two solid days to shake it. It really did," she said. "I mean, because I've never been in that situation. I keep saying to my friends, if I don't like someone, then they're not in my life. But with this show, you can not like someone, but then you have to hang out with them. Which, you know, we're grown-ups, we can do."

"It was 13 hours, so even though we're all in our own homes — since I hadn't done it before — it doesn't take away any less stress because you're not with everybody there," she continued. "It was still stressful, 13 hours is a long time."