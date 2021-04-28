Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres May 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais Says Erika Girardi 'Was Really Open' While Filming Divorce from Tom on RHOBH

During a recent appearance on PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Beauvais was asked about how much of Erika and Tom's divorce proceedings will be shown on the series. "A lot more than I think people would be surprised at," the Real co-host, 54, said. "She was really open."

Beauvais' comments come one month after longtime Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen teased that Erika is "talking" about her widely publicized separation on the reality series.

"This is what you have to know: we started shooting Beverly Hills and everything was kumbaya," Cohen, 52, said on the Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast's March 19 episode. "This all happened when we were shooting. She continued shooting."

Cohen noted that RHOBH fans will see "a lot of unfolding" from Erika's divorce battle. "I think that you will be quite engaged with Beverly Hills," he added.

Erika, 49, filed for divorce from Tom, 81, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the "Get It Tonight" singer said that "this is not a step taken lightly or easily" on either of their parts.

"I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together," she continued. "It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well."

The divorce proceedings only got messier in the aftermath of the filing. Erika requested that Tom pay spousal support and to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to him. Tom countered by asking that his Erika not be awarded spousal support and that she cover the attorney fees. The former couple do not have a prenup in place.

The following month, a lawsuit accused Erika and Tom of embezzling settlement funds that were supposed to benefit the families of victims on Lion Air Flight 610. He was reportedly held in civil contempt after failing to explain where at least $2 million from the crash settlement went, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

A source told PEOPLE in December 2020 that Tom's alleged infidelity was the reason Erika filed for divorce. The attorney "was cheating on her with multiple women" but she "wanted to try and save the marriage" despite knowing about his extramarital affairs "for years," the insider added. Tom has not responded to PEOPLE's multiple requests for comment.

In the RHOBH season 11 trailer released earlier this month, Erika told her costars that she "did not see it ending this way" with Tom and intended to "hold that man's hand until he died." Erika was confronted by Beauvais as well about the embezzlement lawsuits.

"Did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?" Beauvais asked as Erika shook her head and replied, "No, I did not."

Erika additionally got into a heated exchange with Sutton Stracke regarding her rocky divorce. She told Stracke, 50, that she's "not a liar" and that her costar has a "lot of f------ nerve" before adding: "Shut the f--- up."