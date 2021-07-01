Garcelle Beauvais Says Denise Richards Wants Back on RHOBH — But 'Somebody's Gotta Go'

Denise Richards starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for two seasons from 2019 to 2020

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday, Beauvais, 54, chatted about how Richards, 50, may want to return to the Bravo series after previously starring on it for two seasons.

The revelation came about after Beauvais was asked by host Andy Cohen if she is still in contact with Richards, to which the actress revealed that she is. "I am, I am," The Real cohost said, before hinting, "I think she wants to come back."

"Oh, really? Wow, let's talk after the show," a surprised Cohen, 53, replied, though Beauvais added that there was one stipulation. "Somebody's gotta go though," she said. "Just saying."

Cohen, however, explained, "that doesn't always work when someone says, 'If you take this one out, well, I'll come back,'" before he then questioned if the mystery person's "initials are LR," a clear reference to Lisa Rinna, who Richards had beef with during her time on the series.

Richards announced her departure from RHOBH last September following her drama-filled arc on season 10, during which she found herself at odds with nearly all of the Housewives.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress, who joined the cast for season 9 in 2019, was accused of being a hypocrite when she voiced her displeasure about the topic of threesomes being brought up at her family barbecue. There was also the rumor of her alleged affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, an allegation which Richards adamantly denied during her last season.

During The Real's season 7 premiere in September, Richards spoke to Beauvais — alongside cohosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton — about her decision to leave the show. Richards explained that she felt "it was time" to move on and "focus on other projects."

"I've been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously, my second season was very challenging," she shared with The Real cohosts at the time. "You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I'm glad that I did it though."

Last month, in the tense season 11 premiere of RHOBH, Rinna, 57, and Beauvais revisited the Richards debacle, as Rinna apologized to Beauvais for how she treated their friend.

"I was harder on Denise than I needed to be. I'd much rather [have] been like you and gone, 'I don't care, I'm standing by my friend,'" Rinna told Beauvais. "Like, that's f----- up. Absolutely, 100 percent."

Beauvais, for her part, still couldn't understand why Rinna couldn't stand by Richards, however. "Why couldn't you just be there for her?" the mother of three asked Rinna. "Why couldn't you just let the other girls come after her?"

"Garcelle, I wish I could. I couldn't," Rinna replied, insisting Richards' position "wasn't honest." But Beauvais argued that that doesn't matter and questioned why the RHOBH ladies "have to check each other" on everything.

"The way you were with Denise, how can I trust that you won't turn around and do that to me?" Beauvais questioned. "You were friends with her longer than you were friends with me, or maybe the same time."