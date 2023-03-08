Garcelle Beauvais Gives Update on Filming of 'RHOBH' as Season 13 Is Underway: 'Expect Drama'

"I think we're gonna get back to old school Beverly Hills," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actress tells PEOPLE of the upcoming season

Published on March 8, 2023 09:23 AM
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais is teasing what fans can expect from season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

At the Emily's List Pre Oscar's Breakfast in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the actress and reality star, 56, updated PEOPLE on how filming is going on the Bravo show.

"I think we're gonna get back to old school Beverly Hills in terms of like glamor and fun, and you know, a little bit of a sisterhood if we can," she said. "Even though there's gonna be drama. So I'm looking forward to it. We just started filming."

The reality star also revealed who she would like to see make a return to the show at the 'How Women Change The World' event. "Lisa Vanderpump would be fun. I would love that," she told PEOPLE. The pair were spotted back in September, filming for this season of Vanderpump Rules at former cast member Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant Pump.

Beauvais' eldest son Oliver Saunders, 32, is due to feature in the upcoming episode after locking lips with Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss. She is currently embroiled in a cheating scandal with her costar Tom Sandoval after the pair had an affair behind the back of Sandoval's girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Crystal Minkoff bday
Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Erika Giradi, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards. Kyle Richards/Instagram

Beauvais confirmed the RHOBH cast began filming last month when she shared a snapshot of herself sitting at a beautifully decorated table with her costars Kyle Richards, 54, Dorit Kemsley, 46, Erika Giradi, 51, Sutton Stracke, 51 and Crystal Kung Minkoff, 40.

"Here we go! #thegirls #rhobh 13💎," she captioned a photo, which also featured a camera crew in the background. The cast also came together to celebrate Minkoff's 40th birthday at a party in Los Angeles.

Departed cast members Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, who confirmed their exits in January, did not attend.

Asked whether or not she ever feels lonely being the only Black woman amongst the cast, Beauvais added to PEOPLE on Tuesday, "Oh God, yes. Absolutely. I mean, I think we feel that in every room we go into, you know what I mean? I think we have to carry certain things and that other people don't. And so yeah, sometimes I feel that, but I'm holding my own."

During the event, held at The Beverly Hilton, Beauvais moderated a panel discussion with actresses Sophia Bush, Amber Riley and Lisa Anne Walter, and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell about impacting change and advocating for women.

"It feels incredible," Beauvais told PEOPLE of being able to advocate for women in this way. "I think anytime we come together, we make magic, you know? And I think we are lifting each other up. We're, having our voices heard and it's been a long time, so it's beautiful."

