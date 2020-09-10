"This was a really hard season for her," Garcelle Beauvais said

Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Not Surprised' by Denise Richards Leaving RHOBH : 'She's Just Had Enough'

Garcelle Beauvais wasn't shocked by her pal Denise Richards' exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after two seasons.

"I'm not surprised with the way things went," Beauvais, 53, said on Thursday's episode of SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show. "This was a really hard season for her."

"I think when you're constantly talked about, you know, it could affect your marriage, it could affect your kids," Beauvais said of the season, which centered around Denise's alleged affair with Brandi Glanville. (The Wild Things star, 49, has adamantly denied the allegation.)

"It was just like, back off a little bit, not every dinner needs to be about this. I think she's just had enough," Beauvais added of her longtime friend.

Denise first joined the cast of RHOBH in 2019 for season 9. Beauvais said they were warned both about how tense things could get after their first season.

"I believe she was warned prior to the season. That's what she says. And that's what I want to believe. Lisa Rinna was like, 'the second season is usually when things happen' and I said, 'Is that a threat?' And she said yes."

Image zoom Garcelle Beauvais (left) and Denise Richards David Livingston/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

On Wednesday, a rep for Denise confirmed to PEOPLE that she would be leaving RHOBH. A source close to the star later said that the actress is looking forward to spending more quality time with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters, Eloise, 9, Lola Rose, 15, and Sam, 16, following her departure from the show.

Image zoom Denise Richards (left) and Garcelle Beauvais in 2009 Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Denise and Phypers adopted Eloise in 2011 and she shares daughters Lola Rose and Sam with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

"Denise is excited to be home from Spain with her husband and children. Filming in Spain has been wonderful as the only pot being stirred is their incredible Spanish food," the source said. (Denise has been in Madrid filming a new medieval drama series Glow And Darkness.)

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Reveals Why Denise Richards Left RHOBH: 'We Couldn't Reach an Agreement on the Deal'

In early August, Beauvais opened up about the season 10 drama and where she stood with the franchise on SiriusXM's EW Live, saying "I hope so" when asked if Denise would come back.

"She's like, 'If you don't come back, I'm not coming back,' and I'm like, 'and if you don't come back, I'm not coming back,' " Beauvais said then.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills John Tsiavis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Beauvais has not yet confirmed if she will return for season 11. The Coming 2 America star was recently announced as the newest co-host of The Real.

On The Jenny McCarthy Show, Beauvais also addressed her issues with Kyle Richards, who accused her of not paying a $5,000 donation she pledged to her charity. (Kyle later announced that Beauvais had paid.)

"I gave everybody a chance," Beauvais told McCarthy. "My thing with Kyle is when there was an important topic, when she called us all fake bitches, I was like, 'What have I done?' And she's like, 'No, I don't want to tell you.' I think that that's when it's important for her to hear my voice. I felt like she did not hear my voice or care to hear what I saying. So, that's where I was coming from."

"I think she's funny," Beauvais said of Kyle. "She was nice. My kids keep raving about her enchiladas that she gave them."

Though she spoke highly of Kyle, Garcelle shared the women still have a long way to go, as Garcelle currently doesn't follow Kyle on Instagram.