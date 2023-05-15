Garcelle Beauvais Laughs About 'RHOBH's' 'S---show' New Season but Says Son Was 'Used' by 'VPR' Producers (Exclusive)

Garcelle Beauvais is not holding back her thoughts.

While attending the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers event on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about the RHOBH's upcoming season and the Vanderpump Rules drama involving her son, Oliver Saunders.

The 32-year-old became intertwined with the headline-making affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss that triggered the end of Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix after he was spotted kissing Leviss, 28, at a Las Vegas nightclub.

"Obviously, he's my son. And we don't always make great decisions. And he was definitely separated at the time," Beauvais said of Oliver, who shares 2-year-old son Oliver Jr. with his ex-wife Samantha Saunders.

Asked whether she feels her son has been vindicated after the drama, Beauvais expressed that it "hurts my heart" knowing the interaction between her son and Leviss became a storyline on the hit Bravo series.

"I didn't watch the episode because I didn't want to," explained Beauvais. "But my friends were like... they were mad for me, and they were like, 'We felt like Oliver was used.' But Lisa [Vanderpump] has been great, and she stood up for him, and I appreciate that, and we move on."

Garcelle Beauvais, Oliver Saunders, and Raquel Leviss. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker; Amy Graves/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The reality star also dished on the upcoming season of RHOBH and what filming has been like after the departure of longtime cast member, Lisa Rinna.

"You know what's interesting, she definitely had an impact on the show, and I never want to take that away from her, but it's different," Beauvais said of Rinna, 59, who confirmed her exit from RHOBH after eight seasons in a statement shared with PEOPLE on Jan. 5.

"It's fresher. It's a little... not as... I don't want to pin that on her, but it's definitely fresher. The friendships, we're figuring it out," she added. "There's, of course, drama because there's always going to be, but it's just different."

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

That "fresh" feeling could also be due to the return of Denise Richards, who previously appeared on the series for two seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Though Beauvais was unable to "speak upon" how Richards' return came to be, she was full of positive things to say about her costar.

"I think it was great," she said of having Richards, 52, on the show again. "She brought a lot of comedy. She brought a lot of drama. It was fun."

Denise Richards. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In February, Beauvais confirmed that season 13 of RHOBH had begun filming, sharing a snapshot of herself sitting at a beautifully decorated table with her costars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Giradi, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

One month later, Beauvais updated PEOPLE on how filming was going, teasing, "I think we're gonna get back to old school Beverly Hills in terms of like glamor and fun, and you know, a little bit of a sisterhood if we can. Even though there's gonna be drama. So I'm looking forward to it. We just started filming."

The reality star also revealed who she would like to see make a return to the show: "Lisa Vanderpump would be fun. I would love that," she said.

Besides Rinna, housewife Diana Jenkins also announced her departure from the Bravo series in January. A premiere date for season 13 of RHOBH has not yet been revealed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.