Garcelle Beauvais Tapped to Co-Host on The Real After Tamera Mowry and Amanda Seales Exits

Garcelle Beauvais is The Real's newest co-host, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real," Beauvais, 53, said in a statement to Variety, who was first to report the news.

"My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It's also exciting that it's happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Beauvais joined the Bravo franchise for season 10. It is not immediately clear if her new hosting gig means she will be leaving the reality series. A Bravo spokesperson did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Real's latest addition comes after Tamera Mowry-Housley announced in July that she was leaving the talk show after six seasons.

"For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real," she began her statement on Instagram. "The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better."

"I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announced that I am moving on from The Real," she continued.

She concluded: "To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I'll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

A rep for the production company Telepictures told PEOPLE: "We fully support Tamera's decision to spend more time with her family, even if that means she’s not one of our hosts on The Real. She will always be part of The Real family. We look forward to developing future projects with her and welcoming her back as a regular guest on the show."

Mowry-Housely's departure came after Amanda Seales announced her exit after only six months in June. Seales, 39, said at the time on Instagram Live that she chose not to renew her contract.

"My contract is up at The Real, and I didn't renew it," she said.

"It doesn't feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to," she said. "And where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled."

She continued: "I'm not at a space where, as a full Black woman, I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices, and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for Black voices to be at the top, too."

Seales also denied having any issues with her co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton.