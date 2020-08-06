Garcelle Beauvais 'Hopes' Denise Richards Returns for Another Season of RHOBH After Affair Drama

"She's like, 'If you don't come back, I'm not coming back,' and I'm like, 'and if you don't come back, I'm not coming back,'" Garcelle Beauvais said of Denise Richards

Beauvais, 53, opened up the season 10 drama and where she stands with the franchise, on SiriusXM's EW Live, saying "I hope so" when asked if Richards, 49, will come back.

"She's like, 'If you don't come back, I'm not coming back,' and I'm like, 'and if you don't come back, I'm not coming back,'" Beauvais said.

Beauvais joined the cast this season but has been friends with Richards for years as fellow actresses in Hollywood. She admitted that she feels a bit "scared" about her future with the series after Lisa Rinna told her during the reunion that things will only intensify.

"Rinna said, 'Your first season is always nice and pleasant and the second one they come for you. And I said 'Is that a warning?' and she said 'Yes!' So I'm a little scared," Beauvais shared.

Beauvais also addressed the mysterious cease-and-desist order previously mentioned by Rinna.

"Some people got it. I did not get a cease and desist. It's amazing that she was able to do that honestly," Beauvais continued, adding that it will be brought up at the upcoming reunion, which was taped Thursday.

"Rinna's gonna bring it up," Garcelle said.

Last month, Rinna blasted the season 10 reunion taping as "bulls---" in a cryptic post shared to her Instagram Story. "I guess cease and desists work," she added.

It's unclear what cease and desist Rinna was referring to, but in the trailer for this season, she accused Richards of sending one. The moment has yet to air on RHOBH.

Nonetheless, Beauvais shared that the season 10 reunion will be a tense one for the women.

"No one talked," Garcelle told SiriusXM's Jessica Shaw. "Apparently some of them got together afterwards but me and Sutton weren't invited."

Beauvais previously shared during an interview with Access Hollywood that it took her "two solid days to shake" the reunion.

"I mean, because I've never been in that situation. I keep saying to my friends, if I don't like someone, then they're not in my life. But with this show, you can not like someone, but then you have to hang out with them. Which, you know, we're grown-ups, we can do."

"It was 13 hours, so even though we're all in our own homes — since I hadn't done it before — it doesn't take away any less stress because you're not with everybody there," she continued. "It was still stressful, 13 hours is a long time."

"You know, as the season develops, you sort of see how people are, or their stance on a certain thing. And for me, the reunion was the straw that broke the camel's back," she said. "That's all I'll say."

Beauvais also said she remains "team Denise" when it comes to the affair allegations, which Richards has steadfastly denied.

"I mean, she's been my friend for a long time. So how do you not stay loyal to a friend of yours?" she said. "I don't really know Brandi that well. So if I'm going to stand with someone, I'm going to stand with someone who is a friend of mine."

While the reunion has already been filmed, the affair drama has just unfolded on the season. On Wednesday's episode, the Housewives found themselves even more confused with Richards after she revealed that Glanville claimed to have slept with other women in their group.

"[Brandi] knew s--- that happened in Santa Barbara. She knew about the little tiffs. Someone else was sharing things with her. She knew stuff that I did not know. She shared a lot of personal stuff about a lot of people that are involved with this group. I will not repeat it," Richards said. "And by the way, Brandi has said that she's had sex with every single woman she's come in contact with, including some of the people from this group. I'm not joking."

But Rinna accused Richards of trying to "deflect."

"I don't think Brandi Glanville has ever said she's had sex with me," she told Richards. "Don't say that! Don't even put that out there."