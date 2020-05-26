RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais' Eldest Son Ties the Knot in Little White Chapel Ceremony

Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver Saunders said "I do" to new wife Sam Saunders

Garcelle Beauvais is officially a mother-in-law!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced on Sunday that her eldest son, Oliver Saunders, tied the knot with his fiancée, Sam, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Congratulations Oliver and Sam ❤️❤️ welcome to the family @samoli_saunders #wedding #family," Beauvais, 53, wrote on Instagram alongside three photos, including a smiling shot of Oliver and Sam and the couple standing with their children.

Beauvais also shared a snap of the newlyweds at a little white chapel, where they stood next to one another in front of a walk-up window and under a sign that reads, "The Little White Wedding Chapel Drive Thru Window."

The post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory comments, including sweet messages from Ali Landry and Sherri Shepherd.

"Oliver, I am so happy for you and your family! Sending love your way!!!!" wrote Landry.

Said Shepherd, "Congrats!!!😊♥️."

Three months earlier, the newest Housewife to join the Beverly Hills Bravo cast shared more happy news with her fans — the birth of her new grandson, Oliver Junior.

"Introducing my grandson #oliverjunior its Oliver’s birthday but I received an amazing gift ❤️😇 #familytime 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #younggrandma @samoli_saunders so full of love what should my grandma name be???" she posted alongside a set of family photos.

And in May, the proud grandma said she was "so in LOVE" with her baby grandson when she shared a picture of herself cradling the infant.

In addition to Oliver, 29, whom she shares with her producer ex-husband Daniel Saunders, Beauvais is also mom to twin sons Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, 11, with her second husband, CAA agent Mike Nilon.

In 2012, Beauvais opened up about motherhood on PEOPLE’s parenting blog.

"I had my first son, Oliver, when I was very young. I was modeling in New York when I met his dad. We immediately fell in love and got married after only two months. Crazy, right?! Two years later, Oliver appeared on the scene. He was the best baby, so easy and happy."

"I took him everywhere with me — on photo shoots, on location, and he did so well on airplanes, too," she wrote at the time. "Oliver is now 21 years old and an up-and-coming rapper. (His stage name is Jayson Rose.)"

