Garcelle Beauvais Confirms She’s Returning to RHOBH: 'I'm Ready'

The 53-year-old actress and The Real co-host confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Brice Sander on Thursday that she is returning to the hit Bravo series for her second season.

"I am returning to the Housewives, yes," she said with a laugh. "You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave, a little scared, a little ready. I mean, it's all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I'm ready, but you're never really ready."

When Sander pointed out that the sophomore seasons can be the "scary one" for Housewives— as Denise Richards experienced on the most reason season — Beauvais admitted, "That's what I'm afraid of."

"So, here we go, you know? And I sorta got a warning from Ms. Rinna, so we'll see. I'm ready though, bring it," she said.

Image zoom Garcelle Beauvais John Tsiavis/Bravo

"I'm sad about it," Garcelle said of Richards' departure. "I really wish she wouldn't leave the franchise. I think she's great. I think she brings a lot. I think the fans obviously love her and root for her, so I'm really sad about it. I wish there was something that could have been done. I'm going to miss her, obviously. I'm going to miss her on the platform, but we always talk."

But when asked about Mellencamp Arroyave's exit from the series, Beauvais paused for several seconds before simply responding, "Okay."

Image zoom RHOBH Season 10 cast

Beauvais made her debut on RHOBH in season 10, joining Kyle Richards, Denise, Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and fellow newcomer Sutton Stracke, who had a "friend of" role.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Stracke said she'd also want to return — ideally as a full-time Housewife.

Image zoom Sutton Stracke John Tsiavis/Bravo

"I think because I wasn't allowed to film with my children, you didn't get to see the total aspect of my life and how I live. I'm not always dressed up and being miss perfect," she said. "All of that does come into play when necessary. But I do have a fun aspect of my personality, so I was sad that we didn't get to see that."

"This is an ongoing process for me ... to see more aspects of my life, that would be amazing," she added. "I'd love it.