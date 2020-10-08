Garcelle Beauvais Confirms She’s Returning to RHOBH: 'I'm Ready'
Garcelle Beauvais joined the Bravo reality series for season 10 earlier this year
Garcelle Beauvais is sticking around on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The 53-year-old actress and The Real co-host confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Brice Sander on Thursday that she is returning to the hit Bravo series for her second season.
"I am returning to the Housewives, yes," she said with a laugh. "You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave, a little scared, a little ready. I mean, it's all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I'm ready, but you're never really ready."
When Sander pointed out that the sophomore seasons can be the "scary one" for Housewives— as Denise Richards experienced on the most reason season — Beauvais admitted, "That's what I'm afraid of."
"So, here we go, you know? And I sorta got a warning from Ms. Rinna, so we'll see. I'm ready though, bring it," she said.
Although Beauvais isn't trading in her coveted diamond just yet, two of her fellow Housewives have already announced they won't be returning for season 11. In early September, news broke that Richards was leaving the show after two seasons. (The decision came after a tumultuous season for the actress: Brandi Glanville has alleged that the two had affair, which Denise has repeatedly denied.) Weeks later, Mellencamp Arroyave, 39, also announced her exit from the franchise after three seasons
"I'm sad about it," Garcelle said of Richards' departure. "I really wish she wouldn't leave the franchise. I think she's great. I think she brings a lot. I think the fans obviously love her and root for her, so I'm really sad about it. I wish there was something that could have been done. I'm going to miss her, obviously. I'm going to miss her on the platform, but we always talk."
But when asked about Mellencamp Arroyave's exit from the series, Beauvais paused for several seconds before simply responding, "Okay."
Beauvais made her debut on RHOBH in season 10, joining Kyle Richards, Denise, Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and fellow newcomer Sutton Stracke, who had a "friend of" role.
In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Stracke said she'd also want to return — ideally as a full-time Housewife.
"I think because I wasn't allowed to film with my children, you didn't get to see the total aspect of my life and how I live. I'm not always dressed up and being miss perfect," she said. "All of that does come into play when necessary. But I do have a fun aspect of my personality, so I was sad that we didn't get to see that."
"This is an ongoing process for me ... to see more aspects of my life, that would be amazing," she added. "I'd love it.
The final cast of RHOBH season 11 has yet to be confirmed.