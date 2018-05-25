Why Games of Thrones Star Lena Headey Is So Open About Her Depression

Lena Headey is determined to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

“There are certain things that are cool to talk about, and there are certain things that no one wants to talk about,” she said in a recent episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls. “I just feel if you don’t share and you don’t connect, you’re just causing more isolation, and that’s a really bad thing for all of us. I’ve learnt just to sit with it, anything that feels uncomfortable.”

The Game of Thrones star first opened up about battling postpartum depression following the birth of her son Wylie in 2017. She recalled learning about her diagnosis in an interview with Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine The EDIT.

“I saw a doctor for the medical check, and I just burst into tears,” she said. “She said I was postnatally depressed and I went, ‘Am I? Why is that?’ I saw a great guy and he sorted me out, but I did the first year [on Game of Thrones] in that space, figuring out motherhood and going through a weird time personally. It was tricky.”

And speaking to Grylls, the 44-year-old mother of two quoted Winston Churchill saying “depression is like a black dog that he used to sit with.”

“I feel like it’s just here sometimes,” she added.