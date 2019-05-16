Game of Thrones: New Survey Predicts 10.7 Million People Will Skip Work After Series Finale

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Start drafting your out of office message now.

With the highly-anticipated series finale of Game of Thrones just days away, fans have already started mourning the end of the hit HBO show — and according to a new survey, that mourning period might last longer than just Sunday night.

A new poll by the Workforce Institute at Kronos predicts an estimated 10.7 million American will skip work the morning after the GoT finale. According to the study, most viewers will either call in sick or use a last-minute vacation day.

For those who do make it into the office, the poll suggests employees who watched the finale will arrive late, work remotely or be less productive than usual overall.

And fans don’t seem to disagree with the data. A handful of GoT fanatics have already taken Monday off in preparation for the finale, according to a Twitter sweep:

Have I booked Monday off work to sit and watching game of thrones finale Sunday night? Absolutely — Billy Hicks (@billywby_) May 14, 2019

So sad game of thrones will be over in 1 more ep 😔😔 took next Monday off work so I can stay up late and watch it live then mourn the next day for my tragic loss (still think they have ALOT to cram into 1 ep tho!?) — Sarah Rae (@SarahRaex) May 13, 2019

Co-worker: "What's your excuse for being late to work?" Me: "Game of Thrones." Co-worker: "Say no more."#GameofThrones — Nathan Fenske (@the_fenske) May 14, 2019

After the penultimate episode aired, HBO released a teaser trailer for the final episode of the series. The 30-second teaser offers a brief look at the aftermath of the havoc wreaked by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her dragon Drogon in episode 5, “The Bells.”

There’s also a quick cut to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), still bloodied from the wounds she received from falling buildings, visibly hardened by what she’s seen and seemingly looking up at Dany through scores of the Queen’s Unsullied soldiers — and what’s left of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) army.

There’s a brief moment of celebration, when a few of the soldiers are shown throwing their arms up in the air in victory, but then the teaser ends with a shot of Dany from behind, walking towards the opening of a high tower in King’s Landing, getting ready to address her subjects — all the while ash is still falling around everything and everyone left in the city.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Fans Slam Penultimate Episode: ‘Laziest Writing I’ve Ever Seen’

Heading into the finale, the show’s biggest question still remains: Who will sit on the Iron Throne?

With a large portion of Dany’s greatest enemies now gone for good — Varys, Euron Greyjoy, Jaime and Cersei Lannister — the only people now standing in her way or in potential opposition are Tyrion, Arya and Sansa, with Jon either somewhere in the middle — or leaning away from her now that she’s shown her “Mad Queen” colors in burning down a city and killing countless innocent people.

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.