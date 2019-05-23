Most Game of Thrones Viewers Were Actually Pleased with the Finale, According to New Poll

Warning: Story below contains spoilers from the finale of Game of Thrones.

Most Game of Thrones fans seemed to feel unfulfilled with Sunday’s highly controversial finale, but according to a new study, those people may have actually been in the minority with their negative opinion.

Based on a new Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consultant poll, of the 2,201 adults surveyed, over 14 percent had tuned in for the GoT finale, which achieved over 13.6 million viewers live, and 19.3 million total.

Of the 314 people who watched “The Iron Throne” in the survey, 26 percent responded the most positively, saying they liked the finale “a lot,” while 37 percent of still-pleased viewers said they liked the episode “some.”

On the negative side, only 10 percent of viewers revealed that they did not like the finale “at all,” a clear contrast to the social media reaction. Meanwhile, 24 percent said they “didn’t really like it.” The margin of error for the subsample is 6 percentage points, while there is a 2-point margin of error for the overall poll.

The 314 viewers of the finale were also asked to rate the episode on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being deemed “very poor”and 10 being “very good.” The fans, on average, gave the episode a 6.43 rating.

While the polls indicate more than half of viewers felt positively about the finale, social media was filled with an overwhelmingly negative reaction, with most criticisms aimed at Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) villainous ending, as well as Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) being named the king of Westeros.

Ahead of the finale, fans were so angry with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss that they created a petition on Change.org, calling for the final season of the HBO series to be remade with different writers.

The petition, which has received almost 1.5 million (and counting!) signatures, was slammed by star Sophie Turner, who found the complaints to be “disrespectful.”

“People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel,” Turner, 23, told The New York Times.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” the actress continued. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Now that the series has ended, some fans also indicated on Twitter they would be canceling their HBO subscription, having only subscribed just to watch the fantasy drama.

However, 55 percent of fans with a subscription said they did not have plans to cancel it, despite the series being over.

On the other hand, 8 percent said they had already canceled, 19 percent claimed they have plans to cancel their subscription, but have yet to do so, and 17 percent said they weren’t sure if they’d get rid of their subscription yet.

Numerous celebrities, including politicians Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (who briefly appeared in the penultimate episode), were not pleased with the show’s finale.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, and Warren, 69, were critical of the show’s approach toward its female characters, with Ocascio-Cortez saying, “I feel like we were getting so close to having this ending with just women running the world, and then the last two episodes, it’s like, ‘Oh, they’re too emotional. The end.'”

Rodgers, 35, meanwhile, was one of the many unhappy with Bran Stark’s rise to power, saying in a video, “You come down to the end and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) says the person with the best story is Bran? Who, by the way, three episodes ago said he wasn’t Bran Stark anymore. No.”