Game of Thrones Theory Suggests Jon Snow Helped Arya Stark Kill the Night King — Here's Why

On Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, Arya Stark ended the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell in one fell swoop when she killed the Night King, defeating the Army of the Dead in the nick of time. But did she do it on her own?

According to a new theory floating around on Reddit, she may have had some help from another major character: her brother (well, her cousin, but she doesn’t know that yet), Jon Snow (Kit Harington). In the seconds before Arya (Maisie Williams) reached the Night King, Jon emerged from behind his shelter and faced off against Viserion, the undead dragon — and per the theory, he can be heard screaming “Go!”, seemingly indicating that he was putting himself in harm’s way so that Arya could pass by.

“Jon screamed at the undead dragon to distract it so Arya can run past and kill the Night King,” theorizes u/Applesoapp. “The undead dragon was protecting the entrance to the Godswood. Watch it again, you can actually hear him scream ‘GOOOOO – GO – GO.’ Ten seconds later…you can see the hair of a White Walker flying up when Arya sprints past the group of White Walkers. Jon once again was ready to sacrifice himself to kill the Night King.”

Watch the scene for yourself here:

Regardless of whether Jon assisted Arya, she was the one who ultimately delivered the fatal stab — a development that Williams, 22, wasn’t sure would go over well with fans at first.

“It was so unbelievably exciting,” Williams told Entertainment Weekly. “But I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it.”

“The hardest thing in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise, people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him,'” she continued. “You gotta make it cool. And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn’t it?'”

Harington, 32, said he was equally surprised, especially given the fact that Jon and the Night King had memorably faced off before in “Hardhome.”

“I thought it was gonna be me!” Harington told EW. “But I like it. It gives Arya’s training a purpose to have an end goal. It’s much better how she does it, the way she does it. I think it will frustrate some in the audience that Jon’s hunting the Night King and you’re expecting this epic fight and it never happens — that’s kind of Thrones. But it’s the right thing for the characters. There’s also something about it not being the person you expect. The young lady sticks it to the man.”

Williams said she came around to embracing the idea after they shot the scene where Melisandre (Carice van Houten) reminds Arya of her “brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes … eyes you’ll shut forever” prophecy from season 3.

“When we did the whole bit with Melisandre, I realized the whole scene with [the Red Woman] brings it back to everything I’ve been working for over these past six seasons — four if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White,” Williams said. “It all comes down to this one very moment. It’s also unexpected and that’s what this show does. So then I was like, ‘F— you Jon, I get it.’ “

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.