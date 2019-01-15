Game of Thrones Fans Think the Teaser Proves Bran is the Night King: All the Season 8 Theories

When it comes to elaborate fan theories, no one does it better than Game of Thrones viewers.

The hit HBO show, which returns for its eighth and final season April 14, recently dropped a new teaser — and it has the Redditors running wild.

In the teaser, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) grapples with his true parentage as he passes a statue of Lyanna Stark, his birth mother, in the Winterfell catacombs. Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) join the man they thought was their half-brother (surprise, they’re cousins!), they see their own statues, and icy air courses through the crypts as the arrival of the White Walkers looms, teasing the highly anticipated face-off between the Starks and the Army of the Dead.

The footage is entirely new, though with a caveat. Per Entertainment Weekly, it’s not footage from within the final season itself, but rather an evocative promotional ad. The spot was directed by GoT veteran and Emmy winner David Nutter, who directs multiple episodes in the final season.

So what are fans speculating? One major theory circulating online is that Jon’s statue in the teaser provides a huge clue. While Sansa and Arya’s figures portray them as the young women they are, Jon’s depicts him as an older man.

To recap last season’s bombshell: Jon, who grew up as Ned Stark’s bastard son, is actually the legitimate son of Ned’s sister Lyanna and Rhaegar Targaryen. Born in secret and christened Aegon, he actually has a more legitimate claim to the iron throne than his lover-slash-aunt Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

Some fans are taking the statue detail to mean that Jon out-lives his siblings, solidifying him as the main protagonist of the saga.

Another theory gaining steam is about Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), the youngest of the siblings. While he doesn’t actually appear in the teaser, fans are speculating whether the icy mist that seeps into the crypts — representing the Night King and his army — is actually Bran himself, since the rest of his surviving siblings are in the clip.

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO.