Game of Thrones Stars Reunite for Studio Tour Opening in Northern Ireland

Nathalie Emmanuel, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Kristian Nairn reunited Friday to "break the chains" at the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Northern Ireland

Game of Thrones fans can finally enjoy a little slice of the Seven Kingdoms.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Kristian Nairn reunited Friday to "break the chains" for the opening of Warner Bros.' new GoT Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, one of the original studios where much of the show was filmed.

Nairn, 46, celebrated the reunion with a funny video. "Just for the record, there's only one person allowed on my back," he said, as Wright, 22, jumped into the frame behind him — referencing the actor's role as Hodor opposite Wright's Bran Stark.

"OK, alright, get the f--- off me," Nairn was then heard muttering as he put the phone down.

"I had an amazing time yesterday at the official opening of the @gotstudiotour in Northern Ireland! It was so lovely to see some familiar faces again, lots of you amazing GoT fans, and so many memories from filming!" he raved in another post. "If you're a fan of all things Westeros then it's well worth a visit."

The tour allows fans to "step inside the iconic Great Hall at Winterfell where Jon Snow was proclaimed the 'King in the North,' see Daenerys Targaryen's imposing Dragonstone throne, delve into the incredible props, weaponry and visual effects of Game of Thrones and learn more about the skills and craftsmanship that helped bring the show from script to screen," according to a release from Warner Bros.

"The immersive experience brings Westeros to life and will evoke the show's epic scale -- from King's Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall and the lands beyond."

Julian Moon, head of EMEA Warner Bros. Consumer Products, noted that the global attraction is a first-of-its-kind for their themed entertainment brands.

"We're incredibly grateful for our partnership with Linen Mill Studios who have helped bring this concept to life with the attention to detail, along with the scale and depth of production that makes this experience so special and worthwhile," Moon said in a statement. "We are proud to be part of the legacy of the beloved Game of Thrones franchise and we can't wait for fans around the globe to step inside and immerse themselves in all corners of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond."

Based on the novels by George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons on HBO until its series finale in May 2019. The series will live on through the prequel spin-off House of the Dragon, premiering on the network in 2022.