See Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and More Game of Thrones Stars Film Their Emotional Final Scenes

After nearly a decade spent filming Game of Thrones, it’s no surprise to see that the cast’s final days on set were heavy with emotion, tears and gratitude.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at many of the actors’ final moments filming the HBO hit series, stars Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kit Harington and many more say goodbye to the show that made them stars.

“What I’m going to miss the most are my colleagues,” says Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister, in footage from the 30-minute featurette “Duty is the Death of Love,” from the DVD and Blu-ray’s special features. “It’s the people, it’s always the people.”

“I’m going to miss [creators] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] being on set every day, who have become like older brothers to me,” adds Turner, over footage of the day she finished filming her final scene as Sansa Stark. “It’s a family.”

Fans of the award-winning show can now own both the final season and the complete series:

Williams, who played Arya Stark, says in the featurette she learned “everything” from the show and is thankful for the positive impact it had on her adolescence and young adulthood.

“I’ve had the best time and the best adolescence that anyone could ever ask for,” she says over footage of her tearful last scene. “I’ve been allowed to grow as a person and as an actor, and for that I am truly truly grateful.”

For more memories from cast and crew like Dinklage and Harington, watch their emotional goodbyes (complete with lots of hugs and laughs) and final scenes in the clip above.

“The show’s given me more than just a job. It’s literally given me a family,” says Clarke, who played Daenyerys Targaryen. “It’s given me an identity that I didn’t have and I didn’t think I’d ever be able to play someone like this. She’s been such a savior for me in so many ways.”

Clarke adds: “Fans have given me a platform, they’ve given me hope. Thank you to all the people I don’t know.”

Game of Thrones: Reunion Special, which features cast members past and present, hosted by Conan O'Brien, and is available exclusively on the complete series collections.