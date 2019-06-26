Game of Thrones: The Starks Look Back at Their Season 1 Scenes in First Look at Reunion Special

The Starks are looking back on the good ol’ days of Game of Thrones.

In a first look at the award-winning HBO series’ reunion special, which is part of the Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection Blu-ray release, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, and Isaac Hempstead Wright are joined by Conan O’Brien as they hit full nostalgia mode while watching clips from the past.

“We’ve watched all of you grow as actors, and also just grow,” O’Brien tells the actors, all of whom were launched into stardom as result of their roles on the show.

The talk show host then introduces a video montage, which features scenes from the series’ first season in 2011, as well as confessionals from both then and during the shooting of the final season.

“Game of Thrones has been such an education for me,” Wright, 20, says in a confessional from last season, while scenes from the inaugural episode, “Winter is Coming,” are shown of his character Bran, as well as the other Starks, much to the surprise of the real-life actors.

“Oh my gosh, I am in medieval times — I’m not in 2009 anymore!” a young Turner, now 23, says in another clip from the show’s early days, leading the present-day actress to hide her face in mock embarrassment over her early days as Sansa Stark.

Williams, 22, bursts into laughter while watching a confessional from her season 1 self as Arya Stark: “I’ve never done anything like this before!” the young actress gushes.

A young Harington, now 32, sent the audience — and himself — into hysterics, watching a young Jon Snow tell the cameras, “This is my first filming of anything. I have loved getting into costume, just pretending to be in this world.”

The highlight reel also focuses on the relationship between on-screen sisters and real life best friends, Williams and Turner. Over the years, the two have become incredibly close, with Williams even tapped to be Turner’s maid of honor in her upcoming wedding ceremony to Joe Jonas.

“Me and Maisie are best friends on set,” a season 1 Turner tells the cameras, followed by a quick look at both actresses’ audition tapes.

“We get along really well in real life, Williams adds of their friendship. In a season 8 confessional, she echoes her statement, saying, “the most fun I had was working with Sophie.”

“She’s my best friend,” the young actress adds. “Like, who gets to go to work with their best friend?”

In a season 8 confessional, Turner recalls her favorite scene on set, which appropriately, involves her bestie.

“My favorite day on set would be the day I was reunited with Maisie. We couldn’t keep it together,” the Dark Phoenix actress notes, before adding, “this has been a family to me, and I’ve grown up with these people. I have changed so much as a person.”

“Game of Thrones means my 20s,” Harington adds in a confessional from the final season. “It was a decade of my life.”

The video wraps up with several highlights from the early days of Westeros and the start of the heroic journeys of the Starks.

“So embarrassing,” Williams says with a smile on stage to her co-stars and O’Brien, followed by applause from the live audience.

“That was lovely, what are you talking about?” O’Brien replies, as Turner, Harington, and Wright also join in with laughter over the nostalgic video.

Since Game of Thrones wrapped in May, the cast has moved on with their lives, although the transition hasn’t been easy for all. Last month, Harington’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that ahead of Thrones‘ May 19 series finale, the actor decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” including stress management following the end of his emotional eight-season run on the mega hit series.

Turner, meanwhile, has been glowing with success after being named Queen of the North, and is currently in France to make it official — for the second time — with Jonas, as the two prepare to tie the knot once again.

Having played Bran Stark for exactly half of his lifetime, Wright recently revealed that his social life suffered as a result of his big acting gig, telling the Esquire U.K. that the show, “made it quite difficult to make friends. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to have a normal university experience, which is kind of sad.”

Prior to becoming a celebrity, Wright said that he “was just a typical kid,” adding that his life typically consisted of “hanging out in the woods, playing football.”

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection will be available on Blu-ray and DVD Dec. 3.