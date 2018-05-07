Game of Thrones Star Who Plays 'The Mountain' Wins World's Strongest Man Title

Gregor Clegane is the presumed strongest man in Westeros, and the actor who plays him on Game of Thrones, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, is officially the strongest man in the world.

The man behind “The Mountain” won the World’s Strongest Man competition in the Philippines, according to The New York Times.

After a number of second and third place finishes over the years, Björnsson, 29, took home his first title win on Sunday. The competition is set to air in the U.S. on CBS beginning in June.

NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

The Icelandic actor’s fight to the finish involved two days of strength tests, which included pulling a truck, races while hauling anvils and other heavy objects, and, of course, overhead deadlifts. Björnsson, who stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs in around 400 lbs., posted on Instagram following the bout.

RELATED VIDEO: Tyrion Lannister’s Best Game of Thrones Lines

“Want to thank all of my family, friends and fans for supporting me along the way,” he wrote. “Special thanks to my coach @australianstrengthcoach and my nutritionist @stanefferding. Also want to thank my sponsors, @kjotkompani @sbdapparel @roguefitness. Congratulations to @kieliszkowskimateusz and @shawstrength for their second and third finishes!”

Björnsson also holds the world record for deadlifting 1,041 lbs. a few months ago.

Staying his size is harder than it looks, Björnsson told Men’s Fitness recently. “I need to force feed myself,” he said, describing his diet, which begins each day with “six eggs, bacon and oatmeal, followed two hours later by some sliced steak and rice.”

“It’s a full-time job to be this size,” he added.

HBO

The final season of Game of Thrones airs on HBO in 2019.