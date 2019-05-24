Maisie Williams Shares How She Wishes Game of Thrones Had Ended: 'Even If It Means Arya Dies'

One person who was hoping Arya Stark could have punched Cersei Lannister‘s life clock was Arya, herself – Game of Thrones actress, Maisie Williams.

In an interview this week with Entertainment Weekly, the 22-year-old actress revealed that she, like many fans of the recently wrapped HBO saga, wishes Game of Thrones would’ve ended a little differently for her character.

“I just wanted to be on set with Lena [Headey] again, she’s good fun,” Williams said of the actress who played Cersei, the conniving queen whom Arya has had it out for since season 1 of the series.

“And I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too,” she added. “Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been.”

Lena Headey (L) and Maisie Williams in Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/HBO (2)

Instead, the penultimate episode of the series — titled “The Bells” — saw estranged lovers, Cersei and her twin brother, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), reunite in an emotional, poignant scene before being crushed by debris from a crumbling Red Keep.

“Nothing else matters, only us,” Jaime said to Cersei as the walls collapsed on top of them, courtesy of Daenerys Targaryen letting her dragon, Drogon, loose on the entire city, killing countless innocent citizens.

Lena Headey (L) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Cersei and Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/HBO

Lena Headey (L) and Maisie Williams Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The episode ends with Arya, bloodied, dusty with ash from the city burning around her, coming upon a white horse, and riding away from the death and debris surrounding her.

Fans were then divided after the airing of the controversial series finale, where the Starks may have gotten the long end of the stick after eight seasons of family tragedy. Bran Stark became king, Sansa Stark became ruler of the North and Arya did perhaps what she does best: went off on her own (again).

Williams told EW that despite her “shock” and mixed feelings initially, she eventually realized that the ending to Arya’s story gave her “other things I could play, bringing Arya back to being a 16-year-old again.”

“It’s not a Game of Thrones ending for Arya, it’s a happy ending,” she added. “It gave me a place to take Arya that I never thought I’d go with her again.”

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/HBO

But even if Williams did want to revisit her famous character’s story end, sadly there are no plans as of now to create a spin-off series on the middle Stark child’s journey, or anyone else’s.

“Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, [showrunners] Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff]‘s show — to be its own thing,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published this week. “I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got.”

Bloys further explained that GoT author, George R.R. Martin, created such a “massive” world that there are plenty of other ways to explore it besides through the characters viewers already know and love.

But while a sequel is off the table, the network will start shooting a prequel pilot in June, the first of three prequels in development.