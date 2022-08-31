'Game of Thrones' Star Jack Gleeson Weds Róisín O'Mahony in 'Simple, Prayerful and Dignified' Ceremony

Jack Gleeson, who played King Joffrey Baratheon in the hit HBO series, tied the knot with his girlfriend on Saturday in County Kerry, Ireland

By
Published on August 31, 2022 08:29 PM
https://twitter.com/patsylynch/status/1564179204832477184/photo/3 Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church
Photo: Patsy Lynch

Jack Gleeson and girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony are officially husband and wife!

The former Game of Thrones star, 30, tied the knot with his actress-comedian girlfriend in a small ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland, according to Parish priest Father Patsy Lynch, who tweeted about the event on Monday.

"Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason [Jack] Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church," Father Lynch wrote alongside photos from the ceremony featuring himself and the happy couple.

One snap shows the trio posing inside the church and standing next to each other while O' Mahony holds a bouquet of flowers and wears a long pastel-colored patterned dress.

Another image shows the bride and groom holding each other closely and flashing smiles for the camera while a small audience is seen in the background, sitting in the church's pews.

Gleeson's reps did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

https://twitter.com/patsylynch/status/1564179204832477184/photo/3 Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church
Patsy Lynch

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Father Lynch revealed that the nuptials, which took place on Saturday, was "a pre-wedding ceremony."

"The real ceremony will take place over in England, but the family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here," he told the outlet. "We had a lovely, prayerful, dignified wedding ceremony. Jack texted me this morning to say that it was such a wonderful, moving ceremony and afterwards they went for a meal."

Noting that "there was a lovely, relaxed atmosphere right from the very beginning," Father Lynch explained, "I think it was the sheer simplicity that just touched everyone, and everyone was happy and content."

"Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they're just part of the whole community," he added. "When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he's that kind of person. There's nothing artificial."

Gleeson played King Joffrey Baratheon, son of Queen Cersei, in the hit HBO series. After three years on the show, his character was killed in 2014 when he was fatally poisoned at his own wedding reception.

Gleeson later took a hiatus from acting but has since returned to television, playing a role in the 2020 BBC miniseries Out of Her Mind. He is set to appear in Netflix's upcoming film, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, beside Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds.

Meanwhile, O'Mahony is also a familiar face on screens, having appeared in films such as Mild Thing (2017), Jekyll and Hyde (2015), and Not a Hero (2015), per her IMDb page. She recently performed her show, Róisín and Chiara: Sex on Wheels, beside comedy partner Chiara Goldsmith at the Edinburgh International Festival.

