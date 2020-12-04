Game of Thrones Spinoff Releases Concept Art for New Dragons

House of the Dragon is set to begin production in 2021

Forget about winter — dragons are coming!

HBO announced Thursday that the anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, will begin production in 2021. Along with the announcement, the network shared two photos of concept art for the upcoming drama.

The renderings show one dragon's face up close, with dark red scales and saliva dripping from its teeth. The other photo shows an orange dragon standing up, with spikes coming from its tail, wings and head.

While not many details have been released about House of the Dragon yet, we do know that it will take place some 300 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones. The series will draw from George R. R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, a history of House Targaryen.

Martin co-created the series with Ryan Condal, who will act as co-showrunner along with Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik directed some of the most memorable Game of Thrones episodes, including "The Bells," "The Long Night" and "Battle of the Bastards," and is set to direct the prequel's pilot in addition to episodes throughout the season.

British actor Paddy Considine was cast in the 10-episode series earlier this fall, PEOPLE previously reported. Considine, 47, will star as King Viserys Targaryen.

The official character description says that he "was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal" and describes him as "warm, kind, and decent."

House of the Dragon concept art

"Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy, but as we've learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings," the description teases.

Considine has previously appeared in the HBO miniseries The Outsider, the Sky Atlantic miniseries The Third Day, the BBC series Peaky Blinders and the BBC series Informer.