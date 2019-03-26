Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Says She’s Experimented with Women: ‘I Love a Soul, Not a Gender’

Sophie Turner is opening up about her romantic past, revealing in a candid new interview that she’s had romantic encounters with women before getting engaged to fiancé Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s April issue with her costar Maisie Williams, telling the magazine that she doesn’t find herself attracted to just one gender.

“Everyone experiments,” Turner said, with a shrug. “It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

She said she immediately knew that Jonas, 29, was the one despite the fact that she never thought she’d get engaged so young — or at all.

“I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she said. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

Turner and Jonas announced their engagement in October 2017, each posting Instagram posts of their hands interlocked. The two are set to tie the knot this summer, Jonas confirmed during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this month.

As happy of a time as it is, Turner has said that she didn’t consider getting engaged a personal accomplishment.

“There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life,” she told Marie Claire last April.

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” she added. “Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

Jonas has helped Turner find herself, especially after she went through a rough patch before he came into her life.

“I think for the longest time I didn’t have a real sense of myself,” she told Glamour U.K. “I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I’d grown up faster than I probably should have done. I hadn’t been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while, I kept thinking, ‘Who am I?’ “

It wasn’t until Turner started dating Joe in November 2016 that she said her life began to change for the better.

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she shared of her fiancé.

“That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting,” she added.

Turner also opened up about filming with Williams in the Rolling Stone interview.

The two close friends, who play sisters on Game of Thrones, met at their 2009 chemistry read for the roles when they were young teenagers (Turner was 13 at the time, and Williams, 12). Though they filmed together in season 1, the actresses wouldn’t shoot a single scene together until their characters reunited in the HBO show’s seventh season, back in 2016.

As hard as it was for their characters to be apart, filming separately might have been for the best, Turner said.

“We’re a nightmare to work with,” she explained to Rolling Stone. “If you’re working with your best friend, you will never get any work done, ever. Anytime we tried to be serious about anything, it’s just the hardest thing in the world. I think they really regretted putting us in scenes together. It was difficult.”