Game of Thrones Makes Yet Another Production Error By Forgetting to Remove a Water Bottle in Series Finale
The series concluded with one final production mistake that fans quickly spread throughout social media
WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.
Winter is over, and its end brought about yet another Game of Thrones production error.
In the series finale on Sunday night, viewers were quick to spot a real-world object making an unexpected appearance in King’s Landing – a plastic water bottle.
The production gaffe was first pointed out by Twitter user @bethisloco, who zoomed in on the water bottle, which can be seen besides Samwell Tarly’s feet as the lords of Westeros decide that Bran Stark would be the next King.
“A water bottle in King’s Landing!! #got #gameofthrones,” the user wrote, allowing for the news of the modern day objects’s misplacement to trend throughout social media.
Although most fans laughed off the water bottle blunder, they were less than pleased with the finale itself, expressing their disapproval of the long-awaited ending.
The water bottle is the latest production error that fans have picked up while watching the show’s final season.
In episode 4, a coffee cup was left in one scene in font of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), while in episode 5, editors forgot to remove Jaime’s hand, which had been severed back in season 3, as he embraced Cersei (Lena Headey).
HBO has yet to comment on the gaff, however, after the network became aware of the coffee cup in episode 4, they digitally removed it from the scene altogether, so the odds are that the water bottle will soon be similarly erased.