Game of Thrones Makes Yet Another Production Error By Forgetting to Remove a Water Bottle in Series Finale

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Winter is over, and its end brought about yet another Game of Thrones production error.

In the series finale on Sunday night, viewers were quick to spot a real-world object making an unexpected appearance in King’s Landing – a plastic water bottle.

The production gaffe was first pointed out by Twitter user @bethisloco, who zoomed in on the water bottle, which can be seen besides Samwell Tarly’s feet as the lords of Westeros decide that Bran Stark would be the next King.

“A water bottle in King’s Landing!! #got #gameofthrones,” the user wrote, allowing for the news of the modern day objects’s misplacement to trend throughout social media.

Although most fans laughed off the water bottle blunder, they were less than pleased with the finale itself, expressing their disapproval of the long-awaited ending.

The water bottle is the latest production error that fans have picked up while watching the show’s final season.

In episode 4, a coffee cup was left in one scene in font of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), while in episode 5, editors forgot to remove Jaime’s hand, which had been severed back in season 3, as he embraced Cersei (Lena Headey).

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

You’ve heard of coffee cup now get ready for plastic water bottle? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iZLZ7kx3Xa — harman. (@woIgang) May 20, 2019

They left a water bottle on set? They truly didn’t care about this season #GamesOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/7W4o8IFV6e — Lateef (@LateefSaka) May 20, 2019

HBO has yet to comment on the gaff, however, after the network became aware of the coffee cup in episode 4, they digitally removed it from the scene altogether, so the odds are that the water bottle will soon be similarly erased.